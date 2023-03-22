A Barlow teacher recognized by the community for the positive impact he has made on students has created a space all about creativity and building.

When you walk into Chris Holzbach’s classroom in the heart of the high school, you realize it runs a bit differently. There is music playing, often via recommendation from his students. Kids group together to brainstorm collaborative projects, while others put the finishing touches on their designs using computer software. If someone gets stir-crazy, or needs some fresh air, they are welcome to stretch their legs.

In his classes at Barlow, Chris Holzbach teaches creativity. 

