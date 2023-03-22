A Barlow teacher recognized by the community for the positive impact he has made on students has created a space all about creativity and building.
When you walk into Chris Holzbach’s classroom in the heart of the high school, you realize it runs a bit differently. There is music playing, often via recommendation from his students. Kids group together to brainstorm collaborative projects, while others put the finishing touches on their designs using computer software. If someone gets stir-crazy, or needs some fresh air, they are welcome to stretch their legs.
In the side workshop is a set of devices and gadgets to allow students to etch, 3D print, and burn their ideas into reality. In the afternoons photographers edit pictures captured at school plays, sporting events, and assemblies to craft the annual yearbook. And after the final whistle, kids often flock back into the space to continue crafting projects that drift from assignments to hobbies.
“I’ve found that as students age they start to lose their creativity, they get molded into this, ‘I need the answer,’ mindset,” Holzbach said. “I want to put the creativity back into the classroom.”
Holzbach has had a lifetime of creativity, though perhaps not always as the best student. In fact his freshman year at Barlow did not go well, after fights and issues fitting in, his parents transferred him to Sandy High School. Things were better, though school never quite clicked from the perspective of a student.
“I was just waiting for the next thing to happen,” he said, describing high school as a sort of life purgatory.
But that life would eventually lead back to school. After earning a mechanical engineering degree from Mt. Hood Community College, and working many years in the industry, at places like Intel and the Port of Portland, he turned an eye toward teaching.
“While I was working at these companies, I started teaching AutoCAD at the local union hall around 1994,” Holzbach said.
It clicked. And though he wasn’t the most studious, he knew the impact a teacher could have. Holzbach only enjoyed three things in high school — the ski team, social studies, and his photography teacher, Bob Karsten.
“Every time I edit photos I feel like he is there with me,” Holzbach said. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without him.”
In the early 2000s, employed as a network tech at Barlow High, a draft teaching role opened.
“I went straight to administration and said, ‘That is my job,’” Holzbach said with a laugh. “They found a way to allow me to teach with experience and education at first, while working to meet further qualifications.”
He was hired part-time in 2006 at Barlow, and worked to get a four-year teaching degree. One year later he was a full-time teacher.
“I love teaching because I get to watch kids build things,” Holzbach said. “I get chills because I see students take something they learned in my class and use it later in life. They discover something they like.”
Now Holzbach teaches Architectural Draw 1 and 2; Engineering Draw 1 and 2; Intro to AutoCAD; 3-D AutoCad; 3-D Model Building; and Yearbook. He is also the senior class advisor, and the head of the Barlow Mountain Club, which has ski/snowboarding outings up on Mount Hood.
Not only is he one of Pamplin Media Group’s “Amazing Educators,” he was also voted in the 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards as the Best Teacher in East Multnomah County.
“I cried when I heard about the vote, I was humbled,” he said. “I am surrounded by a pile of giants in this industry, so I want to represent Barlow well.”
Lifetime of tinkering
Holzbach is constantly tinkering with things.
Often the engine to his truck is disassembled in the garage, and for many years he served as his wife Jennifer’s pit boy as she raced motorcycles. She is also a teacher in the David Douglas School District, and a font of knowledge and energy he tries to emulate within his own classroom.
“When she heard I was going to teach, she said, ‘I give you three months,’” Holzbach remembered with a chuckle.
But his life had been filled with hands-on problem solving. The intersection of art, math, writing, metals, woods, graphic design. That all carried into his teaching.
“It is like school with a purpose,” he said.
In architectural drawing his students think about their own homes and lifestyles, as well as that of their friends. A week of investigating and introspection eventually informs their designs — where meals are eaten, bedroom sizes, storage — to draft the perfect home.
Most assignments boil down to the creation of something. One student crafted a scrubber unit — a tetrahedral-shaped cleaner that utilized flowing water and injected smoke. Another made a plasma speaker, with the help of his electrician father, that would fluctuate with the music.
“When a kid says, ‘Me and my dad,’ or, ‘Me and my mom,’ I think it’s awesome,” Holzbach said. “We are building relationships in this class, and I want the parents to be involved and supportive of their kids.”
There have been projects to better transport water in rural settings; a student that designed and sewed her own dress; and a low-ride shopping cart. Throughout the year there are various benchmarks the students hit, be it an individual or group project. Sometimes they falter in certain areas, or the project might not come out the way they planned, but it is just as much about the journey as the destination.
“You should be able to fail in some areas of the process and still get a good grade in the class,” Holzbach said. “There is learning in failure.”
What has kept him teaching all these years is the futures he can see being built within the classroom. A big part of it for Holzbach is creating employable kids, who are gaining life skills and a mindset that will allow them to succeed no matter what the future holds.
“When I grade portfolios I see a lot of talent,” he said. “I have welders, machinists, military kids, business leaders, artists, designers, inventors — all sorts of students.”
“I’m excited to see where they are going next,” he added.