Watershed Wide Volunteer

A young volunteer dips into a compost tea that will help its future development. 

A few years ago large swaths of the Springwater Corridor Trail and Johnson Creek was being choked by invasive, old-growth fields of blackberries.

In some areas of Gresham, like around the 7th Street Bridge just west of downtown, there were thick brambles that reached up more than 10-feet high, gaining a foothold as far back as the 1950s. Though birds and other small critters enjoyed the juicy berries and protection, other wildlife like deer and coyotes, as well as native plants were being driven away.

Mike Wallace

Gresham Ecologist Mike Wallace.
Blackberries

Invasive blackberry brambles are the enemy for nature lovers in Gresham. 
Watershed Wide 7th Street Bridge

A large group of volunteers helped at the 7th Street Bridge during Watershed Wide Saturday, March 4. 