A few years ago large swaths of the Springwater Corridor Trail and Johnson Creek was being choked by invasive, old-growth fields of blackberries.
In some areas of Gresham, like around the 7th Street Bridge just west of downtown, there were thick brambles that reached up more than 10-feet high, gaining a foothold as far back as the 1950s. Though birds and other small critters enjoyed the juicy berries and protection, other wildlife like deer and coyotes, as well as native plants were being driven away.
The blackberries were also a nuisance for residents. The brambles blocked sightlines of the creek, and dense sections led to some safety concerns as emergency personnel had trouble navigating and spotting individuals.
So in recent years the city of Gresham has led the charge to battle back against the brambles. What has been uncovered has been massive natural areas free of the vines, as well as other historical buildings and artifacts.
“It has been a multi-year project that is still going,” said Mike Wallace, Gresham’s natural resources ecologist.
The latest effort to reclaim Gresham nature from the blackberries was during the 25th annual Watershed Wide volunteer event Saturday morning, March 4, at worksites all along Johnson Creek. Helmed by the Johnson Creek Watershed Council and powered by hundreds of volunteers, folks spread out to 10 simultaneous work parties over the weekend to restore, repair and clean the watershed.
“It is terrific to see volunteers back this year,” Wallace said. “Watershed Wide is one way for us to get people connected to these special places.”
There were several work parties in East Multnomah County. At Rugg Road, in Damascus, volunteers picked up litter along a street adopted by the Watershed Council. That team then joined a group of 50-plus volunteers around the 7th Street Bridge, where the roadway crosses the creek, to plant bare root and live stake plants in the riparian and floodplain wetlands, where the blackberries once lived. At just this one location 1,250 cottonwood and 148 incense cedar were planted.
A third team was centered at Main City Park and the Tsuru Island Japanese Garden. Through a partnership with the city of Gresham, this was a Spanish-speaking volunteer opportunity where wetland plants were put in the off-channel habitat around the garden.
What makes Watershed Wide special is the volunteers who continue coming back to care for Gresham’s natural area. During the most recent iteration that included 12-year-old Quill and 10-year-old Mack, both of whom have been planting along Johnson Creek for three years.
“We like being outside and seeing the plants from last year growing,” Quill explained as he dug a hole for a new tree.
“That is the best part of all this — in 50 years these kids are going to be able to look up at these massive trees knowing it was because of them,” Wallace said.
Historic discoveries
As the blackberries get pushed back, and a diverse mix of native plants are put in by volunteers, the city has discovered some interesting mementos from the past.
Near 7th Street Bridge they discovered an old farmhouse foundation and the remnants of a bridge that used to span the old flow of Johnson Creek before it shifted. The building, which historians believe had been primarily used as a bunkhouse for berry pickers working across East Multnomah County, had been hidden from view and long forgotten.
“You couldn’t see any of these, so we had no idea there was this bridge and house,” Wallace said. “Our best guess is during one of the floods it was lost — this whole area is a floodplain — and the owners never bothered to rebuild. There were dozens of homes like that scattered near the creek.”
The historical discoveries have been an added bonus to the natural restoration. By that farmhouse they found an old burn barrel.
“If we keep digging around we are going to find some neat stuff,” Wallace said.
The sightlines have also opened up space around a small grove of 130-year-old Douglas fir trees, some of the oldest specimens in Gresham. The tallest was dubbed “Beer Tree” by Gresham Police officers because when the blackberry brambles snarled along the Springwater, local teens would forge narrow paths to use the base of the tree as a hangout.
“Maybe one of these trees being planted today will be a future generation’s ‘beer tree,’” Wallace said with a laugh.