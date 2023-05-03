An East Multnomah County native is taking the law enforcement reins in the city of Troutdale.
Captain Doug Asboe, with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, will be the Troutdale Chief of Police.
“A benefit to spending more than half my career as an area police officer is that I learned the value of community policing and recognize how important it is to smaller tight-knit communities that law enforcement be accessible and a partner in addressing livability issues,” he said.
Asboe spent most of his childhood in Fairview and northeast Gresham. After an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, he was drawn back to the region to begin a 25-year career in law enforcement.
He began as a corrections officer, before becoming a police officer. He spend 17 years working for the city of Fairview as an officer, in patrol, a field training officer and instructor, detective, K9 handler, and founding member of the East Metro Gang Enforcement Team.
When the MCSO took over police services for Fairview, Wood Village and Troutdale, he became a deputy. He supervised the MCSO Homeless Outreach and Programs Engagement Team (HOPE Team), and in October of last year he was promoted to captain.
“I look forward to drawing upon those experiences to continue the collaborative partnership I know exists between the city of Troutdale and the Sheriff’s Office,” Asboe said. “I am excited to connect and work with you all to ensure that Troutdale is a safe, thriving and livable community.”
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.