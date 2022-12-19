Four Rockwood nonprofit organizations, all located at a centralized campus dedicated to uplifting local youths and families, recently got a financial boost to continue their shared goals of robust support.
CareOregon announced Monday, Dec. 19, that $400,000 would be invested in the Latino Network, HOLLA School, Open School and New Avenues for Youth. All four share a location with the CareOregon Boys & Girls Club at Rockwood.
“Our community partners in the Rockwood neighborhood are on the frontlines of addressing the critical challenges this community faces, including poverty and houselessness,” said Ifeoma Muoto, director of Community Health Partnerships. “Investing in these efforts, in collaboration with our partners, is an important way CareOregon can be part of meaningful solutions to bring about lasting change.”
Rockwood has the highest concentration of Oregon Health Plan members in the state, and the highest concentration of youth under the age of 19 in the Portland-Metro region. In 2021, CareOregon made a 10-year investment in the Boys and Girls Clubs of Portland, resulting in the Rockwood location name change.
With this latest investment, CareOregon is uplifting its neighboring nonprofit organizations.
Latino Network is getting $250,000 for its La Plaza Esperanza, which will offer wraparound services in health and wellness, education and economic development. It will also have culturally specific after-school programs for the growing Latino community.
“(The investment) sends a signal that investment in a thriving Latino community is key to a brighter future for the whole region,” said Juan Martinez, director of development at Latino Network.
New Avenues for Youth got $50,000 to hire an additional after-hours crisis coordinator to provide immediate intervention and stabilization for youths ages 9-17 who are in emergency housing and shelters.
HOLLA School, a charter school in the Reynolds School District, got $50,000 to expand its mentorship program; and Open School also got $50,000 to expand student mental health services.
In addition to the financial investment, CareOregon staff have volunteered to clean up the campus and surrounding neighborhood, including a spring cleanup in partnership with SOLVE. They also piloted a free CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) program in partnership with Mudbone Grown, a Black-owned farm in East County to increase access to healthy foods in Rockwood.
“We are committed to working alongside our partners to build a stronger Rockwood,” Muoto said. “Our hope is our investments will support each of these organizations that provide an essential service to the community and increase the availability of wraparound resources that meet the specific yet diverse needs of individuals and families in this region.”
CareOregon offers health services and community benefit programs to Oregon Health Plan members. Learn more at careoregon.org.