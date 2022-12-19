CareOregon Boys & Girls Club at Rockwood

The CareOregon Boys & Girls Club at Rockwood.

 PMG photo: Christopher Keizur

Four Rockwood nonprofit organizations, all located at a centralized campus dedicated to uplifting local youths and families, recently got a financial boost to continue their shared goals of robust support. 

CareOregon announced Monday, Dec. 19, that $400,000 would be invested in the Latino Network, HOLLA School, Open School and New Avenues for Youth. All four share a location with the CareOregon Boys & Girls Club at Rockwood. 