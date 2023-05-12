A brand new all-weather turf football field; resurfaced track and field amenities; seismically retrofitted the 60-year-old grandstands; improved public restrooms and team rooms; additional parking and sidewalks; a separate lot for buses; and better branding to celebrate all things Eagles.
Those are what Centennial students and families can look forward to in the coming months as the district broke ground on Phase One of a sweeping athletic facility update Friday afternoon, May 12.
“It is a great time to be in the Centennial School District,” said Superintendent James Owens. “These improvements will be a game changer for our students.”
The Centennial High School Athletic Facility Update, headlined by the replacement of the football field, is being done by R&C Management Group LLC, Emerick Construction Co., and Robertson Engineering PC. Additional the Army National Guard is supporting the efforts to remove the soil to make way for the turf. They have set up a base camp on-site to help move the dirt out on 174th Avenue.
Though the groundbreaking began with shovels moved by school board members, Centennial coaches and administrators, alums and neighbors, and current students; the bulk of it will begin Monday, May 15. The goal is to have a playable surface by the time the 2023 football season begins in September.
“Centennial High School is one of the only in the region without a turf field,” Owens said. “We are finally moving forward, it’s been a long time coming.”
The conversations around turf fields and stadium improvements began in earnest back in 2012 — though there are memos floating the idea more than two decades ago. Most of the work is being done without bond dollars — tapping into the Board Reserve Fund. Only the update to the track in Phase One of the project will use the 2020 School Bond.
“These updates will benefit our students tremendously,” Principal Marin Miller said.
Featured Local Savings
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.