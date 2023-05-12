A brand new all-weather turf football field; resurfaced track and field amenities; seismically retrofitted the 60-year-old grandstands; improved public restrooms and team rooms; additional parking and sidewalks; a separate lot for buses; and better branding to celebrate all things Eagles.

Those are what Centennial students and families can look forward to in the coming months as the district broke ground on Phase One of a sweeping athletic facility update Friday afternoon, May 12.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.