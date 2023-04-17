A young wolf pack from Troutdale called checkmate last weekend as they won a state chess championship.

The elementary-aged team from Open Door Christian Academy claimed the Chess for Success Oregon State Championship Friday, April 14, with a quintet of talented boards. The team, of 1st through 5th graders, were Abel Franklin (4-1 record); Teddy Sima (5-0); Judah Engelhardt (4-1); Michael Hill (4-1); and Alejandro Manarang (3-2). The reserve players were Jonathan Makarchuk, Blake Rehman and Dominic Obie. The team is led by Director Gabe Franklin and Assistant Director Jay Hill.

Open Door Chess

The chess team from Open Door Christian Academy. 

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.