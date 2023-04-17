A young wolf pack from Troutdale called checkmate last weekend as they won a state chess championship.
The elementary-aged team from Open Door Christian Academy claimed the Chess for Success Oregon State Championship Friday, April 14, with a quintet of talented boards. The team, of 1st through 5th graders, were Abel Franklin (4-1 record); Teddy Sima (5-0); Judah Engelhardt (4-1); Michael Hill (4-1); and Alejandro Manarang (3-2). The reserve players were Jonathan Makarchuk, Blake Rehman and Dominic Obie. The team is led by Director Gabe Franklin and Assistant Director Jay Hill.
Open Door’s middle school team also placed well, finishing fourth.
Open Door’s chess club began in 2015, and meets Fridays after school. There are about 60 kids who attend each week, ranging in age from first graders to sophomores in high school. This was the team’s second year participating in Chess for Success’ state tournament. They previously placed 19th in 2019, and then missed the last three years due to the tournament going virtual during COVID-19.
The two-day Chess for Success State Tournament has been held annually since 1967. It is open to all students, grades K-12, in Oregon. There are regional tournaments that qualify teams and individuals for the final state championship brackets.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.