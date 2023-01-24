With increased wildfire risks, a growing county population, and the need to follow national best-practices, the Clackamas Fire District Board of Directors voted unanimously to refer an emergency services levy to the May 2023 ballot.
If passed by voters, the levy would fund 62 additional firefighters across the county and invest in quick response vehicles.
“I am grateful to the Board of Directors for their support and willingness to refer this important levy to the May 2023 ballot,” said Clackamas Fire District Chief Nick Browne. “This levy will allow Clackamas Fire District to hire more firefighters, fight wildfires, and invest in equipment that will improve response times.”
A survey, conducted in November by DHM Research, bolstered confidence in district-wide support for the levy.
“The Chief and members of the leadership team have done their due diligence to ensure this is a robust, safety-driven levy,” said Director Chris Hawes, who participated in developing the levy. “It’s clear everyone has made a concerted effort to evaluate Clackamas Fire District’s future needs, conduct community outreach, and ensure that the levy remain affordable.”
The five-year emergency services levy would provide annual funding of $14.5 million at a cost of $0.52 per thousand of assessed valuation, or about $138 each year for the typical homeowner. Those funds would support first responders across the district.
The levy was crafted after months of public input and outreach. There were a trio of community forums and an open house, as well as an online community survey. For more information, visit clackamasfire.com.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.