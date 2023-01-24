Clackamas Fire

Voters will be asked to support Clackamas Fire District by approving a levy. 

 Courtesy photo: Clackamas Fire District

With increased wildfire risks, a growing county population, and the need to follow national best-practices, the Clackamas Fire District Board of Directors voted unanimously to refer an emergency services levy to the May 2023 ballot.

If passed by voters, the levy would fund 62 additional firefighters across the county and invest in quick response vehicles.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.