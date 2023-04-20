In the wake of East Multnomah County’s largest hospital announcing the closure of its birth center, a coalition of electeds, physicians, nurses and neighbors worked diligently to secure a crucial resource for parents across the region.
After months of meetings, rallies, holding signs in driving rain, nurses voting to unionize, healthcare bills bandied at the state capitol, and sweeping bipartisan support; Legacy Mount Hood announced it will reopen the Family Birth Center.
“So much of this was a team effort, there were a lot of moving parts,” said Rep. Zach Hudson, D-Troutdale. “The nurses and physicians — they made it happen. We were able to elevate their concerns, but if they hadn’t been writing letters, making phone calls, holding signs, this wouldn’t have gotten the amount of traction it did.”
Legacy announced its controversial plan to the public in late January. It was positioned as a cost-saving measure after the healthcare industry as a whole had been struck hard by the pandemic. According to the Legacy leadership team, the Mount Hood birth center had low statistics when compared to its sister hospitals — though the healthcare professionals working on the frontline in East County refuted that by pointing to the large number of emergency labor services done at Mount Hood.
Days later an “East County huddle” of elected officials was convened to come up with a plan. Rep. Ricki Ruiz, D-Gresham, made the initial contact, and Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall took the reins of having everyone on a group call with Legacy leadership.
“We didn’t want a game of telephone with news traveling slowly from councilor to councilor, with each of us potentially hearing different things,” Hudson explained.
It was at that point the dozens of elected officials learned about the true process needed to officially shutter the birth center — a green light from the Oregon Health Authority. While Legacy delayed in sending its waiver to close, eventually getting it to health officials on March 6, less than two weeks before the planned closure, others got to work.
Gresham Council President Sue Piazza and Troutdale Councilor Geoffrey Wunn held a community listening session in early February — allowing a bevy of concerned parents and healthcare employees a chance to share their ideas, worries, and perspective. Reps Ruiz and Hudson also held a virtual town hall with Sen. Chris Gorsek, D-Troutdale.
“We learned how serious the impacts (of closing the birth center) could be,” Hudson said. “We needed the input from nurses and emergency physicians.”
There wasn’t much precedent for this type of closing. In 2019 the St. Charles Health System leadership closed the St. Charles Redmond Family Birthing Center. But it was replaced by a nearby OB hospitalist program in Bend.
Legacy attempted something similar. The plan was to redirect anyone experiencing an emergency labor to Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, 2801 N. Gantenbein Ave. But that solution had serious issues. An ambulance ride or LifeFlight could take crucial minutes during an emergency, and the medical costs would pile up for the patients.
“We were hearing from the emergency unit at Mount Hood that Legacy had proposed to handle emergency birth cases at the regular hospital,” Hudson said. “But the physicians said they were only getting three hours of training, and would not be able to handle the cases.”
The divert to Randall also caused a domino effect, with a major influx of patients that birth center was struggling to keep up with. At some points Emanual was running out of space, and having to move East County mothers further along.
The team of electeds didn’t just sit on all that information. Through regular contact with the Oregon Health Authority, they painted a true picture of the local concerns from all of the places that relied on the local birth center — Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview, Wood Village, Rockwood, Corbett and the unincorporated communities in the Columbia River Gorge, Sandy and the communities on Mount Hood, Damascus, Boring, and Estacada.
The hope was to avoid health officials from rubber stamping any closure from Legacy. From the beginning statements from the health authorities seemed skeptical.
“We wanted them to scrutinize the waiver we assumed would be coming,” Hudson said. “We were worried because there was no built-in public input process.”
The Oregon Health Authority kicked back the waiver for more information. Later there was a denial of the plan, and talk about potential violations and the failure to meet the terms of state license and federal certification to receive Medicare and Medicaid payments.
In response, Legacy verbally backed away from the closure. In a statement released on April 12, the medical center committed to rehiring labor and delivery-trained physicians, nurses and staff for the birth center. The timeline is within the next 90 days, which would fall in mid-July.
“My hope is that the plan Legacy submits will have the birth center opening as soon as possible,” said Council President Piazza in response. “I am not sure it is realistic to believe it will be done in 90 days, but a plan from Legacy that actually says they are bringing it back is a win for Gresham and all of East County.”
Right now there is cautious optimism around the future of the birth center. Legacy announced a timeline to reopen it within the next three months, though no official roadmap has been put out.
“I am hopeful things will continue along the timeline they laid out,” Hudson said.
Legacy also penned a letter to the community confirming a commitment to East County.
“We want to apologize for the stress, confusion, and disruption caused by the situation at our Mount Hood Family Birth Center,” said Jonathan Avery, senior vice president. “We understand the impact it has had on our employees, providers, and most importantly, our patients. Now, it is our goal to rebuild trust as we move forward together.”