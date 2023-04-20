In the wake of East Multnomah County’s largest hospital announcing the closure of its birth center, a coalition of electeds, physicians, nurses and neighbors worked diligently to secure a crucial resource for parents across the region.

After months of meetings, rallies, holding signs in driving rain, nurses voting to unionize, healthcare bills bandied at the state capitol, and sweeping bipartisan support; Legacy Mount Hood announced it will reopen the Family Birth Center.

Zach Hudson

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.