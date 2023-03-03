Fairview
Courtesy image: City of Fairview

Metro Councilor Ashton Simpson; Rep. Zach Hudson, D-Troutdale; former Fairview Mayor Ted Tosterud; Karine Trowbridge, Fairview’s union representative with Teamsters Local 223; Gresham City Councilor Dina DiNucci; Hollie Holcombe, chairperson of the Fairview Planning Commission.

Those were just a handful of local leaders who flooded Fairview City Hall Wednesday evening, March 1, with verbal and written testimonies in response to the city council’s 4-3 vote against hiring a diversity, equity and inclusion consultant to helm a council workshop on those ideals.