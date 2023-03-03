Metro Councilor Ashton Simpson; Rep. Zach Hudson, D-Troutdale; former Fairview Mayor Ted Tosterud; Karine Trowbridge, Fairview’s union representative with Teamsters Local 223; Gresham City Councilor Dina DiNucci; Hollie Holcombe, chairperson of the Fairview Planning Commission.
Those were just a handful of local leaders who flooded Fairview City Hall Wednesday evening, March 1, with verbal and written testimonies in response to the city council’s 4-3 vote against hiring a diversity, equity and inclusion consultant to helm a council workshop on those ideals.
There was plenty of emotion during the meeting, including disappointment at the decision from Fairview’s elected body.
“They asked us to embrace diversity in all its forms and to seek out and listen to people who work and live here,” said Councilor Wendy Lawton. “We can’t assume we know someone else’s needs, we must ask them.”
In total there were 14 speakers about diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as four written testimonies.
The outpouring of testimonies, which highlighted the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion, was in response to a council vote last month that turned down a motion, made by Lawton, to have City Manager Philip Morley hire a DEI consultant to provide special training for the elected leaders.
The majority dissenting vote cited questions around the need for the training and the cost, which could have risen to $20,000.
“I am concerned this will create a false narrative that the city of Fairview is not on board with DEI,” Morley said. “When you look at the things the city is doing, we are actively working to support our diverse demographics.”
Fairview’s leaders will likely revisit the topic of diversity, equity and inclusion during its 2023 goal-setting meeting. That discussion could include revisiting the hiring of a consultant.