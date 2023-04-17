It wasn't long ago that Michael Marchi had little to smile about.
"I was in 7th grade when I started getting loaded," he said. "And by the time I was 14, I'd started using meth."
The 35-year-old recently began a full reconstruction of his mouth at Beacon Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons in Gresham.
Marchi has been sober for 8 years. He still attends Twelve Step meetings to make sure he doesn't relapse, but his mouth never recovered.
"With the consistent drug use, my teeth were just horrible. They were decaying and they were just beyond repair," he said.
Even before that, Marchi wasn't happy with his teeth. As a kid, his parents couldn't afford to get him braces. His father was sick and his mother did her best to make ends meet, but Marchi was always aware that he had less than his peers. Eventually, that shame led him to drugs.
"It was just kind of an escape," he said.
Once Marchi found his way through recovery, he started looking into fixing his teeth. He went to another orthodontist to find out how much it would cost him to get braces. During that appointment, he was told that many of his teeth would need to be replaced with implants because they were so damaged. Marchi said they estimated the whole process could cost anywhere from $50,000 to $90,000, so he never followed up.
Later, as he was checking social media one day, he saw an ad on Instagram. It was for Beacon's New Smiles program. The contest offers a "complete smile makeover," free of charge, according to the website.
Marchi thought it was too good to be true, but he did some research and decided he'd enter the contest. He submitted an online application detailing his emotional past and how far he's come in his recovery. And it worked. He won.
"I didn't think it was real, but entered the contest and won," he said. "Just a random ad on social media."
Dr. Brandon Rehrer began Marchi's procedure, a process called a full-arch restoration, on April 3. By the time he met for his follow-up appointment with Dr. Sue Walker, he already looked like a new person.
Marchi said he will continue working with both doctors over the following months, while his dental implants fuse to the bone. He can only eat soft foods during that time, and he's relearning how to use his mouth.
"Right now I have a denture on the top while those fuse to the bone," he said. "Trying to learn how to talk with a denture now is kind of difficult, and once the denture goes away I'll have to relearn how to talk again, but it's all worth it and I'm so grateful."
Marchi is also getting used to showing his teeth when he smiles, but he said he can already notice a difference in his confidence.
To learn more about Beacon or its Second Chance contest, visit https://beaconoms.com/.