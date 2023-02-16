Community members in the Columbia River Gorge celebrated a groundbreaking for the new Corbett Middle School Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 15.
This important step has been a long time coming, as the pandemic delayed work after Corbett voters gave the greenlight to a $4 million bond to replace the unsafe middle school after multiple failed attempts. The bond passed 56% to 44%, with results separated by just over 300 votes, in the 2020 election.
“We are so excited for this project to get started,” said Derek Fialkiewicz, Corbett superintendent. “I’ve only been here a few months, but most of the people here have been waiting a long, long time for this moment.”
“We are going to have a middle school right here,” he added.
Much of the funds will be used to renovate a mothballed building that was purchased from the Reynolds School District and formerly called the Natural Resources Academy.
Located at 31600 E. Woodard Road, in Troutdale, it is 2.5 miles down the road from the main Corbett Schools campus. It was bought for $500,000 from the neighboring school district. The work is being done by Bremik Construction.
Initially the target date for the school opening was fall of 2022, a mark that was clearly missed. The new hope is to be finished by this coming fall.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.