Community members in the Columbia River Gorge celebrated a groundbreaking for the new Corbett Middle School Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 15.

This important step has been a long time coming, as the pandemic delayed work after Corbett voters gave the greenlight to a $4 million bond to replace the unsafe middle school after multiple failed attempts. The bond passed 56% to 44%, with results separated by just over 300 votes, in the 2020 election.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.