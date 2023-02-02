Gresham City Councilor Sue Piazza and Troutdale Councilor Geoffrey Wunn will hold a joint listening session Thursday, Feb. 2, on the topic of the proposed closure of Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center's birthing center.
Piazza and Wunn invite anyone to attend and share their concerns about the anticipated March 17 closure.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at Gresham Biscuits Cafe, 1905 N.E. Division St.
The hospital's decision, which was told to staff Friday, Jan. 27, is pending approval by the state, and could become official by March 17.
Pregnant people who arrive at the emergency department will be transferred to Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, 2801 N. Gantenbein Ave. That is 17 miles from Legacy Mount Hood, and about 30 minutes of driving on a good day.
Legacy Health said these actions are to batten down the hatches and focus on providing essential services for patients in the midst of a downward financial trend and losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the last several months the team has been reviewing operations and specialty areas across the Mount Hood system. Leadership kept circling back to the Family Birth Center because of “low volume of births and unusually high-cost care model.”
The administration team found nothing else that made sense to cut. During the evaluation the birth center had unanticipated vacancies and departing providers.
"We understand this is a difficult and unanticipated change for staff, providers, patients, the East County community, and for Legacy Heath,” the administration released in a statement.
More than 50 staff work at the local Family Birth Center, and the plan is to ensure each can continue working within the Legacy system.
Among the East County elected officials who are disappointed with the hospital's decision is Rep Ricki Ruiz, D-Gresham.
“This is devastating, especially when you look back at the history of this hospital and the community support,” Rep. Ruiz said. “A lot of folks came together to raise funds to make this hospital happen, all to provide vital services in this region.”
Ruiz spoke about the tremendous effort local pregnant people will have to go through to deliver a baby. Many are low-income and do not have a car. So for them to get to the closest designated birthing center — Randall’s, as suggested by Legacy — means a long commute.
There is traffic, the headache of dealing with TriMet, expensive options from traditional taxis to rideshares. And all of that assumes a perfect, planned birth schedule without any complications or setbacks.
“If there is an emergency, a mother needing surgery will have to drive 20-30 minute if there is no traffic, that is ridiculous,” Ruiz said. “We should be expanding healthcare, not shutting it down.”
A lot of these issues were recently on the young lawmaker’s mind. He welcomed his daughter Maleni into the world last spring. Luckily there were no complications, and the couple were able to make it to their planned birthing center elsewhere in the region.
If there had been a complication that put mom or daughter at-risk, they would have turned to Legacy Mount Hood.
“I was not willing to drive to Portland, I wouldn’t take that risk,” Ruiz said. “Now without those services here, we are putting a lot of people at risk.”
Ruiz’s team is reaching out to Legacy, speaking with administration and employees. He has also been in contact with healthcare officials in Salem to see if anything can be done.