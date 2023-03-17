Gladys McCoy health department HQ

Multnomah County's Gladys McCoy Health Department headquarters opened in 2019.

 PMG photo: Zane Sparling

Private personal information about more than 2,000 people may have been accessed after someone broke into the Multnomah County health department's headquarters last month, the county announced Friday, March 17.

A month ago, a person broke into county offices at the Gladys McCoy Health Department headquarters on N.W. Sixth Avenue in Portland. The break-in happened sometime over Presidents Day weekend, so it wasn't discovered until Tuesday, Feb. 21, the county said.

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.