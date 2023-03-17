Private personal information about more than 2,000 people may have been accessed after someone broke into the Multnomah County health department's headquarters last month, the county announced Friday, March 17.
A month ago, a person broke into county offices at the Gladys McCoy Health Department headquarters on N.W. Sixth Avenue in Portland. The break-in happened sometime over Presidents Day weekend, so it wasn't discovered until Tuesday, Feb. 21, the county said.
The person stole items including a laptop, cell phones that were to be distributed to clients, and items belonging to employees.
"According to investigators, during the break-in, the individual accessed rooms, offices, and areas in the McCoy Building that contained paper records that included client information," a press release announcing the security breach stated. "This information may have included identifying information, including names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses and Social Security numbers of patients who receive health care at Multnomah County."
The county said it "is unknown at this point in the investigation if the suspect viewed or removed any files containing client and personal information. Although officials are unsure of the degree to which information was accessed, out of an abundance of caution the Health Department is notifying anyone potentially affected by this break-in." Employees may have also had personal information accessed.
More than 2,000 people will receive a letter notifying them of the breach. People who use the county health department services but have recently moved or don't have a consistent address should contact the county.
Multnomah County Communications Director Julie Sullivan-Springhetti did not provide a timeline for when affected patients would be notified.
"We are working quickly to respond. The number of people who must be notified has evolved dramatically as the investigation has revealed which file cabinets were broken into and what those papers inside contained," Sullivan-Springhetti said.
Portland Police arrested the suspect on March 15, the county said.
The break-in "revealed issues with the security personnel hired to protect the building. These staffing issues have been resolved, and the County’s workplace security team has implemented additional training on how to sweep the building and how and when to notify authorities after potential incidents." Sullivan-Springhetti said the building has 24-hour security provided by DPI Security.
"The County has completed a thorough investigation of this breach, and as a result, is updating and improving its procedures and security contracts to ensure an event like this does not happen again," the press release stated. "The County is also reviewing countywide and department-level policies to increase security procedures at buildings in response to this incident."
Multnomah County is providing a year of free credit monitoring for clients who may have had their data accessed. IDX, the company the county is using, will also provide identity theft recovery services and cost reimbursement, if necessary.
Affected patients and employees can call 1-800-939-4170 if they have questions.
The nine-story, $94 million dollar Gladys McCoy building opened in 2019. Five hundred employees worked from the building when it initially opened, including medical providers and administrative workers. The building houses a sexually transmitted disease clinic, HIV health services center, and tuberculosis clinic, among other programs.
The county said it did not believe records from the STD clinic, tuberculosis clinic or student health centers were affected by the breach.
Featured Local Savings
Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.