Saturday evening, Jan. 14, the Gresham Police Department received reports of shots fired from an apartment complex near Southeast 170th and Stark Street. The 911 callers said there was a “suspicious” man walking in the parking lot of the complex, holding a semi-automatic rifle.
As officers staged and made a plan to move into the complex, a new 911 caller said her husband was following the suspect as they walked east on Stark toward a nearby business, Cabaret II. Officers found that citizen had detained the man, holding him against the ground.
The suspect, who police said was wearing body armor and in possession of a short-barreled semi-automatic rifle, was arrested. Officers said the shooting stopped because the suspect had caused a “double feed” of ammunition to the gun, leading to a jam and malfunction.
East County fight club
A local resident broke the first rule of Fight Club after reporting to Gresham Police about an organized backyard fighting ring involving local youths Saturday, Jan. 7. The caller said there were more than 50 juvenile fighters, someone live streaming the evening, and a referee.
Upon arrival to the home in the 1900 block of Southwest Chastain Avenue, officers watched as dozens of youths ran from the property and fled in all directions in their vehicles. A man who said he owned the home told officers it would be the last organized fight.
Beware scams
A series of new phone scams are taking place across the region, as victims are being tricked by impersonators claiming to be law enforcement and government officials.
The scammers have been posing as sheriff’s office employees and use technology to make their information display on your “Caller ID” as a real law enforcement number. They have been calling about warrants, missed jury duty, fines, and other attempts to collect money.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, and Gresham Police Department all reiterated they will never request payment via a phone call.
Man arrested, stolen vehicle recovered
A man was arrested Saturday, Jan. 14, in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven, 2869 N.E. 181st Avenue, after Gresham Police officers found him inside a vehicle reported stolen. As the suspect was taken into custody without incident, officers said they found a Taurus 9mm pistol and 26 grams of meth in the car.
