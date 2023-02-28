Identity thieves elude officers in winter storm
A pair of identity thieves who have been attempting to steal from banks across the region were able to escape custody in Gresham because of the winter conditions last Thursday, Feb. 23.
An investigation by Gresham Police began after a bank employee in McMinnville called to report a woman had attempted to impersonate an account holder who recently had her wallet stolen, and the suspect had attempted to withdraw money from a kiosk in Gresham.
Officers arrived and saw a black VW sedan speeding away from the Rivermark Credit Union, 1038 N.W. Sleret Ave. Officers did not pursue because of dangerous road conditions. A few minutes later the car was found wrecked at the intersection of Stark and Burnside after spinning on ice and sliding backward into a pickup truck. Two women suspects fled. A blonde wig and a Ruger 9mm handgun were found inside the car. The registered owner of the crashed car matches bank surveillance footage and has multiple warrants for her arrest.
A Gresham officer was nearly struck by a dangerous driver under the influence while patrolling Monday afternoon, Feb. 27.
The officer was near Southeast 181st and Stark Street when a gold Lexus sedan ran a red light headed westbound on Stark. The officer initially lost sight of the vehicle, until it was found crashed into a house near Northeast 172nd Avenue. The driver was found and allegedly visibly intoxicated. He was arrested, lodged at the Multnomah County Detention Center, and now faces charges for driving under the influence of intoxication, failing to perform the duties of a driver, and felony elude.
An off duty Gresham officer recovered a stolen vehicle from an armed suspect Monday, Feb. 27.
The suspicious vehicle was parked along 1700 block of Southeast Orient Drive with a man and woman “passed out” inside. The car had been reported stolen. Police found a .38 revolver in a fanny pack on the male suspect, along with a glass vile of what he said was crushed fentanyl pills. The man was lodged in the Multnomah County Detention Center, while the woman was released at the scene.
Reporter
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.
