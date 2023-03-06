Victim assaulted with chunk of concrete
A man was assaulted with a chunk of concrete Saturday, March 4, while leaving a business in the 16200 block of Northeast Glisan Street.
Security footage shows the victim leaving a store with another man. Hiding just around the corner was the suspect, who leaped out and threw a 20-pound piece of concrete before fleeing. Officers said the victim had severe head trauma and a deep laceration. He was taken to a local hospital for trauma care.
The suspect has not been identified.
Car dealers, police foil stop identity thief
Gresham police officers and a local car dealership foiled an identity thief’s machinations to buy a car using stolen funds Sunday, March 5.
A 911 caller from the Gresham Dodge dealership, 855 E. Burnside Road, reported a man was trying to buy a car with a stolen Social Security number. The business had already contacted the victim who wanted to press charges. Gresham officers arrived and arrested the suspect and a female accomplice. The pair have been connected to other identity fraud thefts, including a bogus purchase from a dealer in Portland.
The victim of the identity theft was a police officer in Oakland, California, after his agency had a data breach that leaked personal information. This was the fourth attempt at using the Oakland officer’s ID to buy a car, and nearly $10,000 had been stolen from his bank account.
Armed, passed-out man blocks McDonald’s drive-thru
A man was arrested Saturday, March 4, for blocking a drive-thru lane at a Gresham fast food restaurant while passed out in his car with a gun in his lap.
Officers responded to McDonalds, 18320 S.E. Stark St., after a 911 call about a red Ford SUV blocking the lane. Officers cleared other vehicles and warned employees to lock the drive-thru windows and to shelter inside the business.
Officers attempted to wake the man via a loud hail, and bumped the car several times, but there was no response. After physically rocking the car back-and-forth, the driver woke up. He was allegedly confused and unable to figure out how to operate his car. Eventually he complied with orders to place his gun, a Polymer 80 with no serial number, on the passenger-side floorboard, and was taken into custody.
Armed shoplifter arrested
A man pulled a kitchen knife on grocery store employees after a shoplifting incident Thursday, March 9, at the Gresham Safeway, 1455 N.E. Division St.
The male suspect was allegedly taking items from store shelves and stashing them inside a bag. When a store clerk approached, the suspect took a kitchen knife from one of the aisles and threatened to stab employees.
A community member who saw the situation unfold followed the suspect at a safe distance while calling 911. Officers made an arrest without incident and the suspect was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center.