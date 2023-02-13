Suspicious man with silenced gun flees police
A man fled police Saturday, Feb. 11, after being spotted sleeping in a car with a silenced firearm in his lap.
Portland Police officers attempted to speak with the man who was inside a parked car in a lot at 16928 S.E. Powell Boulevard. The car was a dark blue sedan with Washington plates. Portland officers attempted to wake the man, who still had his gun with a silencer, but upon waking he drove eastbound toward Gresham at more than 100 miles per hour. Portland Police did not pursue, and Gresham officers didn’t get involved. Witnesses reported the car travelled on Powell to Hogan, then North to Division, before leaving east out of the city.
Residents report flurry of gunfire
Gresham officers received reports of a flurry of gunfire Sunday, Feb. 12, shot in the area of Southeast 22nd Terrace and Palmblad.
A resident said at 9:46 p.m. a suspect was firing a gun from a small, older red two-door car with Washington plates, though responding officers did not find any evidence. Later that evening another witness called from the 2900 block of Southeast 30th, clarifying the gunshots had allegedly happened at a transient camp across the street from their home. Officers found one casing at that location.
Man arrested for firing gun during fight
A Gresham man was taken into custody Sunday evening, Feb. 12, after an altercation in a cul-de-sac, 800 block of Northeast Hacienda Court, escalated into a single gunshot being fired.
Neighbors called 911 after the raucous physical fight between two men had resulted in the gunshot. While officers arrived and began to speak with witnesses, they learned the two men had left the area. The identity of the man who fired the gun was discovered, and the firearm was recovered in the neighborhood. Later that evening officers found the suspect and took him into custody for unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangering. No one was injured by the gunshot.
Gresham officer stops firearm joyride
A Gresham Police officer initiated a high-risk traffic stop Saturday, Feb. 11, after witnessing a driver firing a pistol into the air while traveling east on Southeast Stark Street near Northeast Linden Avenue.
The officer was able to get the driver off the roadway and all occupants of the car were apprehended. A Springfield Armory 1911 firearm was recovered, and the passenger firing it was taking to the Multnomah County Detention Center.
Stolen car reunited with owner
A Gresham resident was reunited with her car after she spotted the culprit taking a nap inside the ill-begotten automobile Saturday afternoon, Feb. 11, at 23 N.E. 162nd Avenue.
Rather than confront the suspect, the resident called 911. Gresham Police officers pinned the vehicle in before waking the occupant and taking him into custody with incident. During the arrest they learned the suspect also had an outstanding warrant from Clackamas County, and was held at the Multnomah County Detention Center. The car was returned to the owner.
Man arrested for armed shoplifting
A man was arrested Saturday, Feb. 11, after allegedly terrorizing a Plaid Pantry, 18014 S.E. Stark St., three times in one evening — stealing items at knifepoint and vandalizing the store.
By the third time the suspect entered the convenience store, at 7:38 p.m., Gresham officers had arrived and followed him to the nearby SnowCap Community Charities parking lot. The suspect was still brandishing the knife and refused to cooperate with commands. Police said when he began to make motions like he was stabbing himself in the stomach, they used a Taser to take him into custody. The suspect had not injured himself, and is being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center on first-degree robbery charges.