Police recover hundreds of stolen apartment keys
Gresham officers recovered hundreds of stolen apartment keys after calls about a suspicious armed man Wednesday afternoon, April 12.
Around 12:46 p.m., patrol officers responded to the area of Southeast 190th and Southeast Division Street after reports a man had been seen in a parking lot with a gun. A 911 caller said he was trying to break into parked cars before walking east on Division Street with a woman. A short time later that couple was seen casing the parking lot of the nearby Mountain Knolls Apartments, 3180 N.W. Division St. Later in the investigation officers connected the suspects to a stolen 2011 Kia Sportage.
The suspects attempted to evade capture, but were taken into custody without incident. During the investigation, Gresham Sergeant Tommy Walker found 264 apartment keys. The keys, and other equipment, were linked to the April 9 burglary of a management office at the Columbia Trials Apartments, 112 N.W. 15th Street. Two suspects had been seen entering the office during the night, stealing the keys and several electronic devices.
Suspect targeting school lots
Gresham officers are asking the public to help keep an eye out for a red Dodge Durango with a black front passenger wheel that has been targeting Gresham-Barlow School District parking lots the past couple of weeks. Earlier this month the driver stole a catalytic converted from a car at East Gresham Elementary School as well as from another car at Dexter McCarty Middle School.
Gresham teen arrested for flashing replica gun at Dexter McCarty MS
A teenager was taken into custody Wednesday, April 5, after reports he was flashing a gun at students of Dexter McCarty Middle School.
Gresham officers were dispatched to the school, which had gone into lockdown until the juvenile was taken into custody. Upon arrival, three youths fled police toward Thom Park, where the suspect was apprehended. Officers determined he had a replica firearm.
The suspect had made threats to “shoot up” the school in the past and was prohibited from being on the property.
Flurry of bullets fired in Fairview
More than 25 shell casings were recovered in Fairview Tuesday, April 11, after a home was struck multiple times.
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 400 block of Harrison Street on reports of the gunfire. A car was seen driving past the location and attempts were made to stop it. The suspect was pursued into Gresham, with the Gresham Police Department assisting with spike strips. The man was taken into custody near Kane and Northeast Fifth Street. The gun used during the shooting was not found, and its possible it was tossed during the pursuit.
Shots fired near Powell Loop
Officers on the scene of a crash in the 3200 block of West Powell Boulevard hear five gun shots as a car was approaching them Sunday, April 9. The car, a dark SUV, turned southbound on Powell Loop and was not located. Several 9mm shell casings were located where the car had turned. No arrest was made.