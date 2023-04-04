The Gresham Police Department is asking the community’s help in locating a man accused of breaking into the pro shop at the Gresham Golf Course, 2155 N.E. Division St. Dalton Mitchell was filmed via security camera inside the business after hours Wednesday, March 22. If you have information, contact the non-emergency line at 503-618-2318.
Stolen U-Haul crashes, sends victim to hospital
The driver of a stolen U-Haul was taken into custody after crashing into and sending another motorist to the hospital.
Gresham officers spotted the stolen truck Saturday, April 1, around Northeast 181st Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. Though seen driving eastbound on Halsey, Gresham officers did not pursue.
The stolen U-Haul crashed into another driver before leaving the roadway. Officers secured the scene and took the suspect into custody. The victim suffered injuries and was admitted to a nearby hospital as a trauma entry.
Victim fired upon in East County drive-by
A driver parked in East Multnomah County was fired upon in a drive-by shooting just after 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, just south of Town Center Automotive, corner of Northeast 162nd and Halsey Street.
Two suspects in a black truck or SUV shot the victim’s car while parked on the side of the road. There were no injuries reported. Portland Police is leading the investigation.
Featured Local Savings
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.