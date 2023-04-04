Break In

Police are seeking a man who broke into the Gresham Golf Course pro shop. 

Police seek golf course break-in suspect

The Gresham Police Department is asking the community’s help in locating a man accused of breaking into the pro shop at the Gresham Golf Course, 2155 N.E. Division St. Dalton Mitchell was filmed via security camera inside the business after hours Wednesday, March 22. If you have information, contact the non-emergency line at 503-618-2318.

