A man was arrested in the midst of making a pot pit stop after stealing a car Monday, May 22.
A victim called Gresham Police to report he was tracking his stolen Toyota 4-Runner with an Apple Air Tag, and that it had stopped at 21951 S.E. Stark St. Officers arrived and found the stolen vehicle, as well as the suspect who was walking into a marijuana shop. The man was taken into custody without incident.
A search of the stolen vehicle uncovered about three pounds of methamphetamine; two handguns, one of which had been stolen; cash and drug distribution supplies.
Attempted arsonist sparked by lack of cigarette
A woman was briefly taken into custody after setting fire to debris in her living room and threatening other residents of an apartment complex Monday, May 22, in Gresham.
Officers responded to reports of a woman acting erratically — yelling gibberish at neighbors and throwing objects at their apartments. Smoke alarms were going off throughout the building, and smoke was coming from the woman’s apartment. The fire was extinguished and she was placed in custody on a police hold.
According to the investigation, the incident began after the woman asked another resident for a cigarette. When they refused, she allegedly said she was going to “burn this (expletive) down.” Gresham Police said the woman was released just hours after being taken into custody.
Suspect tries to flee with two deflated tires
A woman was arrested Monday, May 22, after attempted to flee law enforcement on a pair of popped tires deflated via spike strip in Fairview.
The incident began when officers attempted to stop a spray-painted black Dodge Dakota without license plates near the intersection of Stark and Kane. Spike strips were successfully deployed at 223rd Avenue, but the suspect continued until grinding to a halt in the Fairview Target parking lot. The woman attempted to flee on foot, but was taken into custody.
The car had been reported stolen in February.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.