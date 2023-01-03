It was a busy two weeks for the Gresham Police Department as they supported city road crews and other emergency services dealing with wind-related issues on top of other crimes.
Gresham road rage
Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 28, a person was a victim of road rage near West Powell Boulevard and Northwest Birdsdale Road. According to the victim, who police said doesn’t speak much English, a white Jeep tailgated his car at a high speed, before swerving in front of him and slamming on the brakes.
The other driver got out of the car yelling, then smashed the victim’s window and pointed a gun at him. The victim drove off, and was pursued by the Jeep for several blocks before it turned off on a sideroad.
Officers aren’t sure if it was an attempted carjacking, road rage, or case of mistaken identity. The victim was not physically injured during the altercation.
100 mph hit and run
A car full of people was struck Wednesday evening, Dec. 28, in a hit and run in which the suspect was traveling nearly 100 miles per hour on Northeast Halsey Street near 190th Avenue. According to witnesses a white Kia Optima, being operated in a dangerous manner, struck the back of the victim’s car full of passengers, causing it to leave the roadway, shear off a power pole, and cause an outage. The victims were transported to a nearby hospital and are all expected to recover.
Because of the weather, Portland General Electric crews were delayed in responding. But city of Gresham transportation crews arrived on the scene to free up officers by taking over traffic control duties.
The suspect vehicle was found nearby, and the occupants fled the scene before officers arrived.
Shooting in downtown Gresham
A man was shot multiple times in a downtown Gresham alleyway Thursday evening, Dec. 29, after an altercation.
At 6:07 p.m. Gresham officers arrived at 117 N. Main Avenue to find the victim, who was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Witnesses said the victim was arguing with his girlfriend when a different man stepped in to intervene. This sparked a confrontation that ultimately led to gunfire. Video surveillance from M&M Lounge showed people fleeing in a vehicle to the north. Two bullet casings were found in the alley.
Alleged felon hit on motorcycle
A suspect with a felony warrant for attempting to elude driving a motorcycle reported stolen was involved in a crash with another car Thursday evening, Dec. 29, on Southeast Highway 26 near Southeast 11th Street.
At 7:57 p.m. Gresham officers learned the car was making a left turn onto 11th from Highway 26 when it collided with the motorcycle, which was travelling westbound. Deputies began performing CPR on the rider, who was transported to a local trauma center with serious injuries. He is expected to survive. The driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
According to police the motorcycle rider had a loaded shotgun strapped to his back, an electric saw, three catalytic converters, a bottle of alcohol and a backpack with multiple payroll checks from a business in Boring.
Gresham police find drug den
Gresham officers broke up an alleged drug trafficking den and took a man into custody on New Year’s Eve Saturday, Dec. 31.
The incident began when a 911 call was made by a person who was reportedly being held hostage at a home in Rockwood along Southeast Stark Street. As officers were preparing to approach the residence, a man exited with his bags and a laundry basket of belongings. He was taken into custody without incident, and police said he had a loaded Springfield Hellcat pistol in his waistband.
Officers learned the man arrested and the 911 caller had been arguing and throwing things at each other. The armed suspect reportedly pointed his handgun at the other man and destroyed the inside of the home. During the investigation officers recovered $17,000 in cash, two pounds of fentanyl, 2.5 pounds of blue fentanyl pills, 12 grams of heroin and six ounces of meth.