All eyes were on a single contested community college race in East Multnomah County during the May 2023 Special District Election.
After early returns Tuesday, May 16, Dana Stroud holds a lead with 58% (58.32%) of votes for Zone 5 on the Mt. Hood Community College’s Board of Directors. Trailing was Barry Fox-Quamme with 40% (39.63%). The position is a four-year term. In total, 3,366 votes have been tallied.
(Dana Stroud, Barry Fox-Quamme)
A trio of MHCC board colleagues earned uncontested re-election — Andrew Speer, Zone 3; Diane Noriega, Position 6; and ShaToyia Bentley, Position 7.
Stroud is a business administrator and therapy graduate student. Her prior governmental experience includes the city of Gresham’s Charter Review Committee, and the board of directors at Lewis and Clark Montessori Charter School.
Fox-Quamme is the executive director at Independent Living Resources, a cross-disability social service center, and an executive nonprofit consultant.
His prior governmental experience includes board president of the Association of Oregon Centers for Independent Living, Pleasant Valley/North Carver Comprehensive Plan Citizens Advisory committee member, and Federal Department of Education Rehabilitation Services Administration review team member.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.