All eyes were on a single contested community college race in East Multnomah County during the May 2023 Special District Election.

After early returns Tuesday, May 16, Dana Stroud holds a lead with 58% (58.32%) of votes for Zone 5 on the Mt. Hood Community College’s Board of Directors. Trailing was Barry Fox-Quamme with 40% (39.63%). The position is a four-year term. In total, 3,366 votes have been tallied.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.