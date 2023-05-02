Downtown Gresham

Oregon Main Street has accepted the Historic Downtown Gresham Business Association at the Affiliated Main Street level of the OMS Network

The Historic Downtown Gresham Business Association has been added into a network of recognized downtowns in Oregon, signifying recognition of the efforts that have gone into development, as well as access to resources and support for future endeavors.

Downtown Gresham is now an “Affiliated Main Street” with the Oregon Main Street Network, joining the group earlier this year alongside Canyonville Main Street Association, Sherwood Main Street, and Riddle Downtown Development.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.