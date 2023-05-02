The Historic Downtown Gresham Business Association has been added into a network of recognized downtowns in Oregon, signifying recognition of the efforts that have gone into development, as well as access to resources and support for future endeavors.
Downtown Gresham is now an “Affiliated Main Street” with the Oregon Main Street Network, joining the group earlier this year alongside Canyonville Main Street Association, Sherwood Main Street, and Riddle Downtown Development.
Communities participating in the program have all created special places within their downtown cores. They must have historic and older commercial and mixed-use buildings that represent the community’s architectural heritage. There also must be a sufficient mass of businesses, buildings and density to be effective, as well as compact streets and a pedestrian-oriented district.
Now that the Historic Downtown Gresham Business Association is a member, they will receive technical assistance, including trainings, community assessments, and building support.
Currently there are 100 communities in Oregon participating in one of four levels of the Oregon Main Street Network — Accredited Main Street, Designated Main Street, Affiliated Main Street, and Connected Communities. This is the first time Historic Downtown Gresham has been a member of the network.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.