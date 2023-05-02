Bull Run Reservoir

The Bull Run Reservoir provides water to a large portion of the region. 

 Courtesy photo: Regional Water Providers Consortium

Do you know where your drinking water is sourced? Despite using millions of gallons of water each day to brew a morning cup of joe, water gardens, and flush toilets, many of your neighbors don’t.

According to a survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, only 52% of respondents across the state said they “definitely knew” where their drinking water comes from.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.