Do you know where your drinking water is sourced? Despite using millions of gallons of water each day to brew a morning cup of joe, water gardens, and flush toilets, many of your neighbors don’t.
According to a survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, only 52% of respondents across the state said they “definitely knew” where their drinking water comes from.
To remedy that lack of knowledge, and to celebrate National Drinking Water Week, which runs May 7-13, the Regional Water Providers Consortium is teaching Gresham and Rockwood folks about where that stuff from their tap comes from.
“While water scarcity and water quality issues continue to claim headlines in communities in Oregon and across the country, it is good to remember how fortunate the greater Portland region is to have safe and reliable drinking water,” said Rebecca Geisen, Managing Director of the consortium. “We’ve worked together since 1997 to ensure that the region’s water sources and systems are resilient.”
“We all have role to play in our continued success,” she added.
The Portland-metro region has five main water sources — the Bull Run watershed, Clackamas River, groundwater, Trask and Tualatin Rivers, and the Willamette River. Smaller surface water sources include Gales Creek, Alder Creek, Brownell Springs, and South Fork Scappoose Creek and its tributaries.
Gresham’s drinking water, which is turning away from the Bull Run in lieu of groundwater, is from the Cascade Well Field, owned and operated jointly by Rockwood and Gresham, and the Columbia South Shore Well Field. In 2020, the city of Gresham and Rockwood Water People’s Utility District formed the Cascade Groundwater Alliance to advance its groundwater system, which is planned to go fully online in 2026.
“It starts with our great water sources, but it takes more than that to get the water to your tap,” said Kari Duncan, Rockwood Water district general manager. “Think about what you don’t see — the pipes and valves; the pumps, tanks and reservoirs; and the people. Each time you pay your water bill, you’re investing in keeping this excellent system safe and reliable for generations to come.”
The consortium, which consists of 25 local water providers, have created a drinking water infographic, interactive water map, water provider look-up tool, tips for using water at home and in the garden, and more. All of it can be found online at RegionalH2O.org
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.