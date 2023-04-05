Nettie Connett was one of the most well-known residents of Sandy, posthumously having a street named after her. She also was a moonshiner.
It was hard to miss Connett. She would dress in men’s clothes well before it was fashionable; use “logger talk,” a polite way to mention cursing; and was an avid hunter, though many of her peers accused her of going out a day early in deer season.
She was a tireless self-promoter, adept at not only getting her picture and stories run in the Sandy Post, but in newspapers across the state and northwest. Connett was a regular at Irene’s, the famous local bar and the person to go to for a stiff drink of moonshine.
“Every year on her birthday she would go and do a handstand on the barstool, even into her 70s,” said Bruce Haney, author and Boring historian.
Connett is just one of the amazing people and stories curated by Haney in his second book — “Oregon Moonshine: Bootleggers, Busts & Brawls” — which shares humorous, sometimes violent, and always intoxicating tales from across the state. Some of the sections include “Pioneer Moonshiners,” “Oregon Goes Dry,” and “Speakeasies, Sake, and Soda Jerks in Portland.”
“This all started when I was researching my first book, I kept finding all these moonshiners operating in Boring,” Haney said. “I knew I could find more.”
His book tells the story of James Conner, who challenged a lawman to a duel for busting his illegal operation in 1844, when it was still the Oregon Territory. The McKenzie River Bandits, who had better luck hiding from the law and produced booze for half a decade before being arrested.
Another featured player in the history of Oregon’s illegal alcohol sales was August Erickson, who earned several pages in Haney’s book. Erickson was famed for his claim to have a 624-foot-long bar at his eponymously named bar in downtown Portland. When prohibition hit, he had to get creative. Customers would order at the counter using code words, before going to a dark corner to reach their hand into a hole in the wall for booze.
“Eventually a prohibition agent caught on, went through it all, and slapped a handcuff on the arm that reached through that hole,” Haney said.
The outlaw moonshiners, who came in all shapes and sizes, partook in car chases, shootouts, and even an attempted assassination to protect their hidden distilleries. The book covers 1838 to 1933, with an additional wrap on the years following the end of prohibition.
“I was surprised by how violent the history was at times,” Haney said. “But this is an interesting book for everyone, I try to take the history and make it fun.”
“It feels great to see it on the shelves,” Haney said with a smile. “I’m Oregon born and raised, these stories is what I connect to.”
There is no resting on his laurels for Haney. He already has several ideas kicking around in his head for his next book on local history. And he is working on a “trunk novel,” a fiction drama that is mainly a way to dip his toe into that medium.
“My advice for any future authors is if you are willing to put in the work, you can accomplish anything you put your mind to,” Haney said.
Featured Local Savings
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.