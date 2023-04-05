Bruce Haney

Bruce Haney, Boring’s historian, had his second book on local history get published.

 PMG photo: Christopher Keizur

Nettie Connett was one of the most well-known residents of Sandy, posthumously having a street named after her. She also was a moonshiner.

One of the stars of “Oregon Moonshine: Bootleggers, Busts & Brawls” was Sandy resident Nettie Connett.

It was hard to miss Connett. She would dress in men’s clothes well before it was fashionable; use “logger talk,” a polite way to mention cursing; and was an avid hunter, though many of her peers accused her of going out a day early in deer season.

“Oregon Moonshine: Bootleggers, Busts & Brawls” chronicles the history of the state’s battle over liquor.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.