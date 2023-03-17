Election

The field has been set for East Multnomah County school board races.

Candidates across the region are throwing their names into the hat to serve on school boards.

The field has been set for Mt. Hood Community College, as well as the Centennial, Corbett, Gresham-Barlow, and Reynolds School Districts for the May 16 Special District Election. The filing deadline was Thursday, March 16, and voters should expect to see voters’ pamphlets by the end of the month.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.