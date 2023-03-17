Candidates across the region are throwing their names into the hat to serve on school boards.
The field has been set for Mt. Hood Community College, as well as the Centennial, Corbett, Gresham-Barlow, and Reynolds School Districts for the May 16 Special District Election. The filing deadline was Thursday, March 16, and voters should expect to see voters’ pamphlets by the end of the month.
MHCC
For Mt. Hood Community College’s Board of Directors, there is one contested race on the ballot. For Zone 5’s four-year term is Dana Stroud and Barry Fox-Quamme.
Stroud is a business administrator and therapy graduate student. Her prior governmental experience includes the city of Gresham’s Charter Review Committee, and the board of directors at Lewis and Clark Montessori Charter School.
Fox-Quamme is the executive director at Independent Living Resources, a cross-disability social service center, and an executive nonprofit consultant. His prior governmental experience includes board president of the Association of Oregon Centers for Independent Living, Pleasant Valley/North Carver Comprehensive Plan Citizens Advisory committee member, and Federal Department of Education Rehabilitation Services Administration review team member.
Also running uncontested at MHCC are — Andrew Speer, Zone 3; Diane Noriega, Position 6; ShaToyia Bentley, Position 7
Centennial
No drama in the Centennial School District with all five positions uncontested. Running are Jess Hardin, Position 2; Melissa Standley, Position 4; Rose Solowski, Position 5; Heath Curry, Position 6; and Pam Shields, Position 7.
Corbett
A flood of candidates filed in the Corbett School District, with 11 people vying for three spots.
For Position 1 it is Andrew Hatlen, Luke Osowski, and Dylan Rickert. Hatlen is self-employed; Osowski is a farmer; and Rickert is a project manager and business owner.
For Position 6 it is Ben Byers, Stayce Blume, Todd Redfern, and Paul Granberg Jr. Beyers is an IT professional and member of the school board finance committee; Blume owns Salvador Blume, a commercial real estate company and was on the Corbett superintendent search committee and bond oversight committee; Redfern is a construction estimator and is a current school board member in Position 1; and Granberg Jr. is self-employed.
For Position 7 it is Mariah Haley, Dan Hunter, Leah Fredericks, and Tamie Tlustos-Arnold. Haley is an assistant and former teacher; Hunter did not have an occupation listed; Fredericks is a senior project manager with T-Mobile; and Tlustos-Arnold is a healthcare administrator and served on the Mt. Hood Community College Board of Directors.
Gresham-Barlow
In the Gresham-Barlow School District there are three contested elections.
For Position 1 it is Shawn Farrens and Cherice Roth. Farrens, the incumbent, is the director of HR at Baker Charter Schools. He also served in the U.S. Army from 199-2003. Roth is a veterinarian and children’s book author.
For Position 4 it is Holly Riegelmann and Julie Frediani. Riegelmann, the incumbent, keeps the books at Riegelmann’s Appliance, and previously worked at Adventist Health. Frediani is a substitute teacher and former elementary school teacher in the district.
For Position 7 it is Stefanie Craft and David Ligatich. Craft is the special projects manager for Ad-Tek Inc. She was also the founder and board member of the Barlow VIPS Parent Group, and campaign manager for the Gresham-Barlow School District bond. Ligatich owns several Biscuits Cafes across the region. He served on the Gresham Community Development and Housing Committee, and is a Gresham Rotary board member.
One race, for Position 2, has Kris Howatt running unopposed.
Reynolds
There is also no excitement for voters in the Reynolds School District, with all four candidates unopposed. They are Joyce Rosenau, for Position 2; Patty Carrera, Position 5; Ana Muñoz, Position 6; and Francisco Ibarra, Position 7.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.