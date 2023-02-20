It was all the little things that an exchange student from Thailand was most excited to experience during a year in Gresham.

Nutnicha Masuan, a 17 year old from Thailand, wanted to see an American high school for herself — with the yellow school buses, dances, sporting events, and more, all of which are celebrated in the plethora of movies and shows she had grown up watching.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.