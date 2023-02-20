It was all the little things that an exchange student from Thailand was most excited to experience during a year in Gresham.
Nutnicha Masuan, a 17 year old from Thailand, wanted to see an American high school for herself — with the yellow school buses, dances, sporting events, and more, all of which are celebrated in the plethora of movies and shows she had grown up watching.
“I applied for the exchange program to improve my English skills and explore the world,” Masuan said with a smile.
The process was delayed. She initially wanted to study abroad during her freshman year of high school, but the pandemic threw those plans out of whack. This year the Council on International Educational Exchange, a nonprofit organization founded in 1947 that facilitates placing exchange students across the globe, has 14 international students studying across the region, from Portland and Vancouver to Clackamas and Salem.
And what facilitates students like Masuan, and make the experience all the more incredible, are host families.
“It all started with a random email that talked about this opportunity,” said Deanna Greenburg. “Reading the profiles (Masuan) really popped off the page. She was cute, upbeat and positive, and I loved all of her answers.”
“It was easy to apply, and now we get to have her be part of our family,” Greenburg added.
Nothing about the process is random. The CIEE has extensive forms and questionnaires that allow for matches based on interest and compatibility, so that all involved will walk away loving the experience.
For Masuan and the Greenburgs it has been two key shared passions. Masuan has always been interested in photography, and Deanna is a professional photographer. The two have worked a wedding and cat show together. And her host dad and sister both love basketball, helping Masuan successfully try out and make the Gophers junior varsity team.
“I tried out and found friends on the team,” she said. “I had never played before so I am improving a lot. My host family taught me how to shoot.”
Host families come in all sizes — single parents, parents of the same gender, retired couples, someone who doesn’t have kids. The program has health insurance and spending money for the kids, so all that is required are three meals a day. But many host families use the opportunity to showcase the region and culture.
The first moment Masuan landed in Oregon, there was no rest for the weary, jet-lagged traveler. The family took her straight from the airplane to a camping trip at some hot springs. Another first for the international.
Together they have also gone to a Trail Blazer game; gone roller skating; visited a pumpkin patch and the Zoo Lights. There have been trips up the Columbia River Gorge to see Multnomah Falls, and a planned visit to Disneyland in the spring, which was on Masuan’s wish list.
“Before she came we put together this list of different things to show her,” Greenburg said. “We won’t get to it all, and it’s also about fitting around what she wants to do.”
“The biggest thing was going to an NBA game. They made my dream come true,” Masuan said.
There has also been a cultural exchange. Other Gophers have loved asking Masuan about what it's like growing up in Thailand, especially about how the school system works and the food.
“We like to compare,” Masuan said.
Right now the biggest hurdle for the exchange program is a lack of host families. There are many students from all around the world who want to study abroad in Gresham, but the CIEE has nowhere to put them. In the last cycle there were two exchange students in Gresham, one from the Czech Republic and another from Ukraine.
“At my age I have gotten a lot of experience and grown up a lot (while studying abroad),” Masuan said. “I had never been this far from my parents before.”
To become a host family or to learn about programs for local students to study abroad, visit ciee.org
“We have had a really wonderful experience, and if you are interested just go for it,” Greenburg said. “Apply, you won’t regret it.”