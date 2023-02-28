Fairview City Council voted down 4-3 a motion at the Wednesday, Feb. 15, meeting to have City Manager Philip Morley gather information into having a diversity, equity and inclusion consultant provide a special training for the elected leaders.
The discussion began after the previous consultant and training fell apart in 2022. With a new elected body, Morley wanted to go back before council to ensure they still wanted to pursue the hiring of a DEI consultant. The answer was "no" at that meeting, though the topic could be revisited during a 2023 goal-setting session Wednesday, March 8.
Before Morley was brought on as city manager, Fairview went through a tumultuous process around DEI training. Darion Jones, with Demartez Enterprises Consulting, was brought on to do the DEI work in the first quarter of 2022. There was a council workshop scheduled, but it was ultimately canceled because of "negative dynamics" between several councilors not related to the DEI work. According to Morley, there were concerns from some councilors about attending and having “vulnerable discussions” at that time.
Initially the Jones-led training was going to be rescheduled, but he had to back out as a contractor because of a conflict of interest. Because Jones works for Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan, he was told by the city of Portland and the Portland City Attorney’s Office to cease “extracurricular activities.” That occurred late last year, leading Morley to wait until new leadership had been sworn-in to readdress the situation.
Councilor Wendy Lawton, who made the failed motion to bring back DEI consultant training, said the city has failed to have meaningful conversations into diversity, equity and inclusion. She pointed to the work being done in neighboring municipalities and how Fairview has lagged behind.
Both Gresham and Troutdale have passed council resolutions backing the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion. Gresham has also hired a DEI manager to work throughout city hall, while Troutdale secured grant funding for the work through Metro Regional Government by declaring racial equity goals.
Wood Village has also had two council sessions with DEI experts, and incorporates a Native American land acknowledgment during city events.
During Fairview's vote against the training, several reasons were cited. There were questions around the need for the council-only training in the first place, as well as balking at the cost, which could have risen to $20,000. Some thought that potential cost could be better spent around other DEI work, though no concrete alternatives were suggested.
“I am concerned this will create a false narrative that the city of Fairview is not on board with DEI,” Morley said. “When you look at the things the city is doing, we are actively working to support our diverse demographics.”
He pointed to the sponsorship of PlayEast! and the Cinco De Mayo event. The city has a scholarship program with diverse recipients, supports the East County Food Pantry, and funded the Fairview Food Plaza in part as a way to highlight minority business owners from the community.
The topic of diversity, equity and inclusion will be included in next week’s goal setting gathering, though it likely will not include a consultant for council.
“I think the city of Fairview is living the values of diversity, equity and inclusion,” Morley said.