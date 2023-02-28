Fairview City Hall

Fairview City Council voted down the hiring of a new DEI consultant to lead a training workshop.

Fairview City Council voted down 4-3 a motion at the Wednesday, Feb. 15, meeting to have City Manager Philip Morley gather information into having a diversity, equity and inclusion consultant provide a special training for the elected leaders.

The discussion began after the previous consultant and training fell apart in 2022. With a new elected body, Morley wanted to go back before council to ensure they still wanted to pursue the hiring of a DEI consultant. The answer was "no" at that meeting, though the topic could be revisited during a 2023 goal-setting session Wednesday, March 8.