The city of Fairview is putting the spotlight on safety with a trio of pop-up events that will be at the weekly farmers market — river safety, home security, and personal protection.
Each event will be at the Fairview Sunday Market, held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Fairview Food Plaza, 22320 N.E. Halsey St. The programs were crafted by the Fairview Public Safety Advisory Committee, and greenlit by city council.
On June 4 the theme is summer safety. There will be American Medical Response showcasing its water rescue vehicle, as well as information on water safety, how to properly fit a life jacket, and a raffle for 1-2 life jackets. There will also be a group of four medical students from OHSU to provide education and information on Melanoma prevention. They will pass out sunglasses, hats and sunscreen samples. There will also be free skin checks to identify any concerning spots and help people know what to look for and when to follow up with a doctor.
“(We) will be there to engage with the community and learn more about their concerns, observations and ideas to promote public safety in Fairview,” said Councilor Jenni Weber, liaison to the safety committee.
On July 4 the focus will be on home security, with representatives showcasing various products available on the market. There will also be advice for the use of lights and cameras to deter crime, what to look for, and when to call law enforcement. There will be a raffle as well.
Finally on August 6 the focus will be on personal protection. The plan is to have a presentation on personal defense techniques, and classes available in the community.
The plan is for the Fairview Public Safety Advisory Committee to be more present at city events.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.