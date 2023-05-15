Life jackets

Life jackets are available for free at most of the local swimming holes.

 PMG file photo

The city of Fairview is putting the spotlight on safety with a trio of pop-up events that will be at the weekly farmers market — river safety, home security, and personal protection.

Each event will be at the Fairview Sunday Market, held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Fairview Food Plaza, 22320 N.E. Halsey St. The programs were crafted by the Fairview Public Safety Advisory Committee, and greenlit by city council.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.