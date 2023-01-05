The city of Gresham received more than $4 million in federal dollars to complete safety improvements at one of the most dangerous intersections in East Multnomah County.
Gresham is leveraging $3.179 million of federal Consolidated Appropriations Act dollars to complete the 181st Safety Improvements Project for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles along a busy trafficked area that experiences a high rate of accidents.
“These improvements will not only increase safety but will benefit many of the businesses along this corridor,” said Mayor Travis Stovall. “We are grateful for the support of our Oregon legislators and the efforts to improve the well-being of our community.”
“I fought for this funding to reduce severe accidents and save lives,” added Congressman Earl Blumenauer. “These are critical safety improvements at one of the busiest intersections in Gresham.
The improvements include modifying or upgrading curb ramps, sidewalks and driveways to bring them into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act; relocating utility poles out of the sidewalk; upgrading all pedestrian push-buttons at the traffic signal at Stark Street and 181st Avenue; adding streetlights to both sides of the roadway; and restriping the roadway to add a buffered bike lane on both sides of 181st Avenue.
"I am thrilled for this investment in Gresham's 181st Avenue project, which will help the city grow and thrive,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley.
Congressman Blumenauer, and Senators Merkley and Ron Wyden were all advocates for securing funding to complete Gresham’s safety project.