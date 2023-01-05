181st corridor

The city of Gresham is leveraging federal dollars to improve safety measures along 181st Avenue near Stark Street.

 PMG photo: Christopher Keizur

The city of Gresham received more than $4 million in federal dollars to complete safety improvements at one of the most dangerous intersections in East Multnomah County.

Gresham is leveraging $3.179 million of federal Consolidated Appropriations Act dollars to complete the 181st Safety Improvements Project for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles along a busy trafficked area that experiences a high rate of accidents.