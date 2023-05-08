Drowning

First responders are prepping for a busy summer of river rescues. 

 Courtesy photo: Multnomah County Sheriffs Office

Local first responders are teaming up to improve safety measures and rescue efforts along East Multnomah County waterways ahead of what is expected to be a popular summer for swimming.

The American Medical Response, Gresham Fire Department, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Corbett Fire Department have pooled resources and committed to ensuring the best possible outcomes for anyone recreating on the Sandy or Columbia Rivers this season.

Lifeguards and lifejackets make summer swimming less risky

Life jackets are available for free at most of the local swimming holes — but the trick is getting folks to wear them.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.