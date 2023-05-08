Local first responders are teaming up to improve safety measures and rescue efforts along East Multnomah County waterways ahead of what is expected to be a popular summer for swimming.
The American Medical Response, Gresham Fire Department, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Corbett Fire Department have pooled resources and committed to ensuring the best possible outcomes for anyone recreating on the Sandy or Columbia Rivers this season.
AMR lifeguards will be stationed starting Saturday, May 27, at Glenn Otto Park, 1102 E. Historic Columbia River Highway. At least two will be on site daily through Labor Day weekend, continuing a program that has significantly reduced the number of drowning deaths on that stretch of the Sandy River since being enacted in 1999.
Many popular access points to the Sandy River also have free loaner lifejackets, including at places without that lifeguard presence. At Glenn Otto they can be found at the lifeguard station. There are all sizes available, from infant to adults, and emergency teams stress the importance of wearing one, no matter your individual skill level with swimming. Because the Sandy River is particularly unpredictable —with swirling, shifting currents, cool temperatures, and hidden debris — even the most capable can find themselves in dangerous situations.
This season the Gresham Fire Department will have its JetSki watercraft stationed at Dabney State Recreation Area, upstream from Troutdale. That will allow for a faster rescue response time, especially in the shallow waters during hot summer days.
Corbett Fire will have its AquaEye, which uses sonar to locate bodies underwater. It will also debut a new drone at Dabney State Park, which uses thermos imaging to locate lost boaters and swimmers. That will improve rescue efforts at night along the 16-mile length of the Sandy. The drone also has the ability to lift a small defibrillator to those experiencing heart problems.
All of this can only successfully keep folks safe with compliance and smart decisions on the river. Since 2016, nine people have drowned in the Sandy — all but one of whom weren’t wearing a lifejacket. Between Glenn Otto, Lewis and Clark State Park, and Dabney State Park, there are more than 120 lifejackets available. There are also bilingual instructions on how to borrow and return them.
Featured Local Savings
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.