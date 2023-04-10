Community Warehouse

Community Warehouse, a furniture bank, has opened a donation center in Gresham. 

 Courtesy photo: Community Warehouse

An organization dedicated to furnishing homes is expanding into Gresham.

Community Warehouse, a furniture bank that serves the Portland-metro region, collects and redistributes donated home goods by working directly with social service agencies to serve people transitioning out of homelessness, immigrants and refugees, survivors of domestic violence, veterans, children, and people with developmental or physical disabilities. It functions similarly to a food bank.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.