An organization dedicated to furnishing homes is expanding into Gresham.
Community Warehouse, a furniture bank that serves the Portland-metro region, collects and redistributes donated home goods by working directly with social service agencies to serve people transitioning out of homelessness, immigrants and refugees, survivors of domestic violence, veterans, children, and people with developmental or physical disabilities. It functions similarly to a food bank.
“Community Warehouse bridges the gap between quality, secondhand, household necessities and neighbors who can put them to good use right away,” said Meghan Borato, Gresham sustainability advisor.
In the last 18 months, the organization has had a 150% increase in demand for its furniture bank services.
“We are thrilled to open a donation center in Gresham to help meet this demand,” said Anna Kurnizki, executive director of Community Warehouse. “When you donate to Community Warehouse, you know it’s going directly to neighbors in your community, turning empty rooms into comfy homes.”
The new donation center is located in the Ruby Junction Business Park, 819 S.E. 202nd Avenue, and the plan is it will allow for the recovery and redistribution of an additional 200 tons of furniture each year. It is being funded by a Metro Regional Government Investment and Innovation Grant.
Community Warehouse is also partnering with ReClaim It to accept a wider range of items at the Gresham location. They are looking for furniture and household items free of stains, rips and pet hair/odors. Of need are mattresses, kitchenware, small appliances, linens and home/garden décor.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.