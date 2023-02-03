A member of the Hoover Criminal Gang and an East Portland resident was sentenced to a stint in federal prison Friday, Feb. 3, for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
Anthony Devion Bagsby, 31, was sentenced to two years in prison with an additional three years supervised release.
According to court documents, Bagsby was wrapped up in an ongoing federal racketeering investigation into the Hoover Criminal Gang. Law enforcement obtained photos of Bagsby possessing firearms. He was also found to frequent an apartment occupied by other known gang members in Northeast Portland.
He was arrested in April 2021. During a search warrant officers found a loaded Springfield XD-40 handgun in the kitchen. Other items connected to Bagsby included prescription medication and mail. They also found an empty magazine, several dozen 9mm cartridges, four .40 caliber rounds, and a plastic bag of methamphetamine. Investigators later found text messages on Bagsby’s phone where he bragged about obtaining a “brand new XD 40.”
On July 2021 a federal grand jury indicted Bagsby on two counts of illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He pleaded guilty in October 2022.
The Gresham Police Department assisted the FBI during the investigation and arrest.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.