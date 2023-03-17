Like everyone who calls East Multnomah County home, Gresham’s former mayor has memories and stories centered on an iconic stained glass butterfly sign that served as namesake for a popular downtown business and community watercooler.
“You always knew the girls who shopped at Glass Butterfly — I could never get a date with them,” Shane Bemis said with a grin.
The Glass Butterfly sign, which was displayed at the dress shop until its closure, was officially unveiled Thursday, March 16, at its new home in the Gresham History Museum, 410 N. Main Ave., during downtown’s monthly Third Thursday event. Visitors crowded into the historic building to enjoy refreshments, shop at vendors, and learn more about the iconic sign that has been missing from downtown for a few years.
“When people came out to Gresham, it was always, ‘Meet me at the Glass Butterfly,’” said Carol Nielsen, who served as emcee, of the sign.
Bemis has long been a supporter of the arts, both as the elected leader of the city and entrepreneur. His family’s donation to the Gresham Historical Society allowed the preservation and display of the Glass Butterfly sign to happen.
“Few things bring people together better than history,” Bemis said. “This display recognizes a long-standing Gresham business.”
The stained-glass panel used to welcome shoppers into the downtown Gresham store, which was established in 1971 by Don and Geri Vanzyl after the couple transformed a decrepit machine shop into one of the most popular shopping destinations with vintage racks, colorful gowns and eclectic collection.
In 1993 Doug and Phil Chizum purchased the store. Three decades later they decided to close for the last time, selling the building and shuttering the Glass Butterfly in December 2021.
"This place is iconic," said sales-person Dawn Wallander during its final weeks. "They truly don't have places like this anymore."
It required a monumental team effort from volunteers to transport and care for the sign, which weighs nearly 150 pounds and is about 6-feet tall.
“It was up to us to get it down and fixed,” Nielsen said. “We all stood there and prayed it wouldn’t fall, crack or break.”
They removed it from the building, with support from new tenants Tax Minimizer, as well as the historic lamp post, which will soon be repaired and installed in the back parking lot of the museum. The sign was stored for several months at All About Automotive. During that time volunteers put a new frame around the sign, and installed back-lighting.
At the start of the new year crews hauled the sign across downtown, safely securing it on a prominent wall in the museum. Now visitors to the Gresham History Museum are struck with waves of nostalgia courtesy the Glass Butterfly.
“As a community we have to preserve what we have,” Bemis said. “Once these things are gone, they are gone.”
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.