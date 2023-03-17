Like everyone who calls East Multnomah County home, Gresham’s former mayor has memories and stories centered on an iconic stained glass butterfly sign that served as namesake for a popular downtown business and community watercooler.

“You always knew the girls who shopped at Glass Butterfly — I could never get a date with them,” Shane Bemis said with a grin.

Shane Bemis

Former Mayor Shane Bemis and his family made a donation to the Gresham Historical Society that funded the repairs and display of the Glass Butterfly sign. 

