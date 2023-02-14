Flags across Oregon will be flown at half-staff until sunset Wednesday, Feb. 15, by order of Governor Tina Kotek to honor Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury, who died after suffering cardiac arrest while on duty.
Norbury dedicated his life to the service of others. After graduating high school he joined the U.S. Navy, ultimately becoming a member of the elite Navy SEAL Team 2. During his decade of military service, he earned an emergency medical technician-paramedic certification and was honorably discharged in 2000.
That next year he graduated from the Police Academy in Monmouth and joined the Gresham Police Department. In his seven years he served as a patrol officer, firearms and Taser instructor, department armorer, and member and instructor for the department’s tactical team.
Norbury then joined the Gresham Fire Department in 2008, serving as a firefighter and paramedic for nearly 15 years, spending most of his time at Station 31 and Station 76.
“I am grateful to Brandon Norbury for his lifelong service and dedication to his community and country,” Governor Kotek said. “My thoughts are with Brandon’s family, loved ones, and colleagues in this moment of great loss.”
Norbury has been at Lincoln Memorial Park and Funeral Home, where countless Gresham firefighters, police officers, and other emergency personnel from across the state have been standing vigil 24/7.
“This is a difficult time for our Gresham firefighters. We truly appreciate the support from our community members and the Oregon fire service,” said Gresham Fire Chief Scott Lewis. “Brandon devoted his entire life to public service (…) This is a tremendous loss.”
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the East Hill Church Auditorium Building, 701 N. Main Avenue. Because of the large number of emergency personnel and loved ones expected to attend, seating will be limited.
Gresham Fire is asking the public to pay their respects along the procession route instead. The route will run along Eastman Parkway, between Division and Powell Boulevard, from 12:30-12:50 p.m.