Brandon Norbury

A memorial is set for Brandon Norbury.

 Courtesy photo: Gresham Fire

Flags across Oregon will be flown at half-staff until sunset Wednesday, Feb. 15, by order of Governor Tina Kotek to honor Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury, who died after suffering cardiac arrest while on duty.

Norbury dedicated his life to the service of others. After graduating high school he joined the U.S. Navy, ultimately becoming a member of the elite Navy SEAL Team 2. During his decade of military service, he earned an emergency medical technician-paramedic certification and was honorably discharged in 2000.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.