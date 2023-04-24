Recycle+

Gresham's new recycling opt-in program works to remove tough items. 

 Courtesy photo: City of Gresham

The city of Gresham announced its new Recycle+ program, which will allow for more robust services and wider array of items removed curbside beginning next month.

Recycle+ is aimed at filling the gap that occurs in traditional recycling services by offering an optional charge to pick up and remove “difficult items.” The program also ensures the city remains in alignment with the Plastic Pollution and Recycling Modernization Act that went into effect in January of this year.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.