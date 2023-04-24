The city of Gresham announced its new Recycle+ program, which will allow for more robust services and wider array of items removed curbside beginning next month.
Recycle+ is aimed at filling the gap that occurs in traditional recycling services by offering an optional charge to pick up and remove “difficult items.” The program also ensures the city remains in alignment with the Plastic Pollution and Recycling Modernization Act that went into effect in January of this year.
The decision comes on the heels of city officials voting to block a Portland-based company from providing similar services, which had been occurring outside the official franchise system.
“Our current recycling program was missing elements that our community was looking for,” said Shannon Martin, recycling and solid waste manager. “Recycle+ fills that void in a way that is equitable and efficient for all.”
Recycle+ will take plastic film, plastic clamshells, compact florescent lamp light bulbs, textiles, small cords and peripheral electronics, as well as rotating items to be collected quarterly. The program, which is opt-in, will cost $2.50 per month with an additional $9.25 per pickup. Materials will be collected every other week with a container provided to customers by their garbage hauler.
The program was first announced during the debate around Ridwell, which was operating in Gresham city limits for about two years despite not having the official greenlight from the city. They offered the removal of hard-to-recycle items like clamshells and plastic wrappers, and had built a dedicated customer base of about 350 Gresham households.
But there was consternation, spurred by a coalition of Gresham franchised haulers. Ridwell was classified as a solid waste hauler because of the possibility of contamination of the materials. That meant they were operating illegally outside of the franchise system, and the city issued a cease and desist letter which had been effectively ignored until an official vote from city council in February shut the door on the company.
That led to grief from customers who no longer had a way to pay for extra recycling services. The city of Gresham hopes Recycle+ will serve as a new way to be green and sustainable.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.