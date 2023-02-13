When Teddy Glemser gave birth to her first daughter in 2014, both she and her baby experienced complications. Glemser labored in the hospital for 11 hours and due to a prior medical condition, she hemorrhaged after delivery and had to be tended to by an OB physician. Her daughter entered the world unresponsive and not breathing and had to be resuscitated within a four-minute timeframe.
“Two very big emergencies are happening at one time in one room,” Glemser said. “The staff was highly knowledgeable and trained and I never was nervous at any point that things weren’t going to be appropriately cared for and we were going to have a positive result.”
When Glemser’s second child was born in 2018, it was a five-hour turnaround at Mt. Hood Family Birthing Center. And once again, she had post-partum bleeding.
“It was 1 a.m. and I was 8.5 centimeters dilated and delivered 45 minutes later,” she explained. “If the (Family Birth Center) wasn’t there and not available and I had to travel to any other hospital besides that one, I probably would have ended up delivering her in the car.”
That's the new reality for expecting mothers across East Multnomah County, Boring, Sandy, mountain communities and Estacada, after news broke during a staff meeting Friday, Jan. 27, that the birth center is closing. The reason cited is the financial struggles for healthcare emerging from the pandemic. When faced with the prospect of shutting down a department, administration pointed to the Mount Hood birth center because of its low birth rates compared to other hospitals within the system.
“We have been focused on financial actions to fulfill our mission and continue essential services,” said outgoing President Bahaa Wanly.
The closure date is Friday, March 17.
Current expecting mothers with a due date before that time will still be able to give birth at Mount Hood. Everyone else must find a new place to give birth. Legacy’s plan is to redirect patients, including any local emergencies, to Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, 2801 N. Gantenbein Ave.
“We will be working directly with our patients to help them with a birthing plan,” Wanly said.
Glemser is a charge nurse at Mt. Hood Medical Center of five years and lives in Sandy. As a medical professional, Sandy resident and expecting mother of the family birthing center, Glemser says she is concerned about the restrictions the closure would cause on women’s health in East County and beyond.
“I've had two of my children in this facility and hopefully, if things all go as planned, would like to have another child in this facility by the end of the year,” Glemser told those assembled at the Sandy City Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 6.
Her concerns, however, are not only about the ramifications of the facility closure on her impending delivery, but also about the impact on access to care for her neighbors, especially those who already travel up to an hour to get to Gresham to give birth. She worries about the impact on the Mt. Hood Medical Center ER where she works, which would see an influx of patients if laboring mothers end up there, and the related implications of people having to seek care elsewhere in emergency rooms in East County and/or Portland, including potential insurance and financial hardships from utilizing more expensive emergency services.
Above all, Glemser is worried about how extended travel times could change the outcomes of deliveries in which the mother or child experience urgent and emergent situations.
Glemser is one of nearly 60,000 people who have complications during delivery in the U.S. every year, and one of many people in East County and those neighboring communities as far west as Government Camp who are concerned about a future without Mt. Hood Family Birthing Center.
Monday, Feb. 13, more than 150 people rallied in front of the birth center to bring more attention to the issue and show bipartisan support for retaining this health resource in East County.
Glemser’s was one of many stories shared highlighting a continued desire for this facility to remain open. It is unclear if that path is even possible, with Legacy administration continuing to forge forward with the closure. But for the nurses, mothers, electeds, and neighbors who came together, the hope remains to save the Family Birth Center.
“I may have to deliver babies based on how things are going,” said Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall. “But no — all of this is a specialized service that requires immense skills and training.”
“We need to get (the birth center) reopen as soon as possible,” he added.
Saving lives
Two pictures have been painted of the Mount Hood Birth Center.
Legacy’s numbers show a birth rate at Mount Hood that was the lowest in the region — with an average of 762 deliveries a year. That, paired with increased costs, allowed for an idea of a money pit with pregnant patients that could easily be shunted to sister hospitals in Portland. The back-of-napkin math was only 15% of women were choosing to give birth at Mount Hood, enjoying a relatively uncomplicated delivery that allowed for plenty of advance warning to deal with commutes.
But, according to the nurses, midwives and doctors who make the Mount Hood Birth Center such a crucial part of East County health care, that is not the complete picture.
Mount Hood has long been the go-to destination for any pregnant woman with an emergency, complication, or nagging feeling that something was off. The local birth center was seeing nearly double the cases of outpatients — anytime someone arrives to the emergency room more than 20 weeks pregnant. That included cramping, water breaking, vaginal bleeding, high blood pressure, lack of fetal movement, and more.
That triage work, which was handled by the 50-person team at the birth center, crucially diverting resources from an already overburdened Mount Hood Emergency Department, stands in stark contrast with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, which has three times the staff and triple the resources. In October Mount Hood triaged 101 pregnant outpatients compared to 65 at Emanuel; in November it was 111 at Mount Hood to 82 at Emanuel; in December the numbers were a stark 139 at Mount Hood to 74 at Emanuel.
Community testimony in the weeks following the closure announcement described the birth center team as miracle workers. There are incredible stories. Like earlier this year when a woman came to the birth center with her umbilical cord hanging out. In less than nine minutes, the Mount Hood team was able to safely deliver and save the baby. With the new system that baby might not have survived.
But those headline-grabbing, spotlight-hogging moments were not what made the Family Birth Center such a crucial asset within East Multnomah County. It was the consistent care for all pregnant women, even those with the most mundane issues. The ease of mind for a region of more than 200,000 residents, some low-income, living in rural communities, without reliable transportation, that in a pinch, Mount Hood was a place to go.
A rough estimate is that during a medical emergency, the goal is to get the baby out in 12-15 minutes. That is the best way to ensure the health of both the child and mother. Now, physicians are at best 30 minutes away via ambulance. There is talk of using LifeFlight to take extreme cases from Mount Hood’s emergency room to Randall Children’s Hospital. Even on a perfect run that would push that benchmark for care. And those options lead to increased costs, with many insurance companies not covering those costs.
ER nurse and birthing center patient, Teddy Glemser, said the most impacted will be the nearby under-privileged communities.
“If this family birth center closes, the responsibilities of delivering babies (…) will fall on the emergency staff,” Glemser explained. “There is going to be an abundance of women that will arrive (at) our department and will not have any idea that there is no longer a Family Birth Center.”
In the case of that miraculous moment, when the mother arrived with her umbilical cord hanging out, the baby would not have survived transport to Portland.
Bi-partisan frustration
“We have some of the more vulnerable and underserved families in the Metro area and a closure at Legacy Mt. Hood will have a devastating impact on them and our community,” said Sen. Chris Gorsek, D-Troutdale. “That’s why I’m joining with my colleagues to ask for careful consideration of the hospital waiver for maternity care that they need to discontinue care.”
Gorsek is just one of numerous East County and Clackamas County representatives who have voiced opposition to the closure. The chorus includes Gresham Council President Sue Piazza, Mayor Stovall, House District 50 Rep. Ricki Ruiz, D-Gresham, House District 49 Rep. Zach Hudson, D-Troutdale, House District 52 Rep. Jeff Helfrich, R-Hood River, and many more.
Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam and the Sandy City Council have also lent their voices to this cause.
Pulliam referred to the bipartisan camaraderie resulting from the pending closure as a “silver lining."
“It really has been everybody turning out, despite ideological differences,” Pulliam said.
He said he found out from a Sandy High classmate who now works as a nurse. Pulliam has also chastised Legacy executives for not being “at all proactive” about notifying local representatives about the planned closure.
Even the team at the birth center was blindsided by the decision. While Legacy may have been internally discussing this option for months, it wasn’t until late November that word first reached the birth center team.
There had already been a growing gulf between the two sides as to how the center should operate, with negotiations falling apart time and time again. Three years ago, care was switched to a 24/7 in-house provider (or doctor) model, which meant there was always a trained physician ready to deal with those emergency complications. But Legacy spiked that in lieu of an on-call model with doctors keeping their pagers nearby while at home. That decision, which was roundly decried by the birth center team, led to the departure of three of the seven doctors within the department.
Those vacancies were cited by Legacy as a further reason for closing the department. Though nurses, all of whom wished to remain unnamed for fear of retaliation, said the efforts in filling the ranks through locums — temporary doctors — were perfunctory at best.
All of this has left frustration about the alleged lack of transparency or genuine efforts to save the birth center.
Professionally, this elimination of the birthing center impacts Glemser as well, because when laboring women come to her ER and are over 5 centimeters dilated, they can’t be transported.
“And then, that falls on us in the Emergency Department to deliver these children and not recognize the complications that can occur,” she explained. “And I truly feel like this can lead to the death of a mother and a baby or both.”
Glemser said the plan presented by Legacy administration is to train the emergency services personnel to deliver babies in the stead of the OB-GYN professionals.
“As ER staff, we have never been trained in neonatal care or the care of a laboring mother. In fact, every pregnant mother 20 weeks or over is shipped down to the (Family Birth Center) faster than I can blink my eyes,” said charge nurse Jennifer Suarez who commutes from Keizer to work at Mount Hood Medical Center. She spoke during public comment at the Sandy City Council meeting Feb. 6 as well.
“We know nothing about monitoring fetal heart rate or anything of the kind,” Suarez added. “The (Birth Center) staff that was just told a few days ago they are losing their jobs are experts in the field. It takes 10,000 hours to become said expert. We have five weeks. Many have been doing this for over 20 years together as a team. It is appalling that executives think that the ER staff taking a weekend class or having a few skills days could replace this knowledge and experience. I speak for all of us, including physicians in the ER, and throughout the hospital when I say this is not right or best for the mothers, for the babies, the community or the staff at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center.”
Equitable access to care
For women and those in need of reproductive care in communities like Sandy, Estacada and as far east as Government Camp, Legacy Mount Hood’s Birth Center is the closest location with trained medical professionals who can deliver their babies.
Even for those in East County, closer to the birthing center in residence, access would become an even larger issue if Legacy closed its facility. For many low-income families in the Metro area, their most reliable mode of transportation is TriMet. As is, for a mother from Rockwood traveling to Mount Hood Medical Center, the commute is about 20 minutes and there is a bus stop one-tenth of a mile from the hospital on Southeast Stark Street. If that same mother had to go into Portland, that ride via public transportation could take an hour or more.
ER nurse and birthing center patient, Teddy Glemser noted that the areas most served by the center also happen to be home to a large number of under-privileged communities, many of whom don’t speak English as their first language, and may not know down the road that the birthing center is no longer available and still seek care.
“If this family birth center closes, the responsibilities of delivering babies within the community for those that are not aware that there is no longer a birth center there, will fall on the emergency staff,” Glemser explained. “While, yes, some of these women will still be able to be cared for within the clinic and will transition to Randall Children's Hospital or other facilities for delivery, there is going to be an abundance of women that will arrive into our department and will not have any idea that there is no longer a family birth center. And they may not be in a stable condition to transport to other facilities.”
Pulliam said he’s heard concerns about limiting access to care for folks living east of Gresham explained away with “people on the east side are used to driving further distances,” to which he responded: “That is ridiculous.”
“I think a lot of us, despite party affiliation or otherwise, are sick and tired of our communities here on the east side not receiving the level of services, support and respect that we deserve,” Pulliam added.
Gresham is the fourth largest city in Oregon, Pulliam noted, and Sandy and Estacada have both been reported as in the top-five fastest growing cities in the state in recent years.
“As the mayor of Sandy, I’m worried it affects our surrounding communities even more,” he added. “Our expecting mothers will be asked to go even further distances than those in Gresham.”
Legacy’s plan upon closure of the birth center is to redirect folks, including any East County emergency pregnancies, to Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, 2801 N. Gantenbein Ave.
“We know we are not alone in this issue as hospitals across the state and throughout the country are experiencing many of the same problems,” said Christina Weathers as she spoke to the Sandy City Council. Weathers is a Rhododendron resident and has been a charge nurse at Mount Hood Medical Center of 17 years.
“All you need to do is turn on the news. So, who's to say that our neighboring hospitals will have an empty bed or staff to absorb our pregnant, and/or crashing moms at a moment's notice. How will we get them there in a safe and timely fashion? All modalities of emergency transport are also busy and struggling. How will the other hospitals absorb the women of our community from East County into their crowded, strained and short-staffed hospitals and clinics? Limiting the access to care, health care, more specifically access to all women's reproductive health care and that of their newly born children in East County is not an acceptable solution. The reversal of decades of progress in women's health care is not the answer.”