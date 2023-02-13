When Teddy Glemser gave birth to her first daughter in 2014, both she and her baby experienced complications. Glemser labored in the hospital for 11 hours and due to a prior medical condition, she hemorrhaged after delivery and had to be tended to by an OB physician. Her daughter entered the world unresponsive and not breathing and had to be resuscitated within a four-minute timeframe.

“Two very big emergencies are happening at one time in one room,” Glemser said. “The staff was highly knowledgeable and trained and I never was nervous at any point that things weren’t going to be appropriately cared for and we were going to have a positive result.”

