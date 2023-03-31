Massage Chair

Chief Travis Gullberg tests out one of the new massage chairs donated by the Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce.

 Courtesy photo: Gresham Chamber

An annual Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce event designed to give kudos and support for local law enforcement went one step further this year — in addition to the intangible gratitude, members donated funds to help improve officers’ mental and emotional health.

On Thursday, March 30, the Chamber presented the Gresham Police Department with the results of Adopt-A-Cop, which is a citywide event that has businesses and residents adopt a police officer, including public outpourings of appreciation, small gestures of thanks, and more. Funds were raised to remodel a “relaxation” room, which will include a pair of massage chairs purchased and donated by the Chamber.

