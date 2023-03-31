An annual Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce event designed to give kudos and support for local law enforcement went one step further this year — in addition to the intangible gratitude, members donated funds to help improve officers’ mental and emotional health.
On Thursday, March 30, the Chamber presented the Gresham Police Department with the results of Adopt-A-Cop, which is a citywide event that has businesses and residents adopt a police officer, including public outpourings of appreciation, small gestures of thanks, and more. Funds were raised to remodel a “relaxation” room, which will include a pair of massage chairs purchased and donated by the Chamber.
"The outpouring of appreciation and support our police department has seen from local businesses and generous individuals has been remarkable," said Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg. "This program has had such a positive impact on our officers. I am grateful to be serving in Gresham and want to thank everyone for their support."
The idea of the massage chairs came from a recommendation from the Police Department.
Chief Gullberg had learned about how massage chairs lower blood pressure, anxiety, and improve moods. That would make them a tool to help officers’ mental and emotional health before and after shifts.
The model cost $1,500 for a chair, and the Chamber gave itself three months to raise the money. Eight days later, they had raised enough to buy a pair of chairs, and the money kept coming.
In total, Adopt-A-Cop brought in enough for both massage chairs and an additional $1,300 check to cover the costs of remodeling the room where they will be located.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.