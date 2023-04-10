If Gresham voters approve a public safety levy to bolster funding for police, fire and homeless services, the city is mulling the replacement of an existing service fee in lieu of a less burdensome one for residents.
Gresham has proposed a City Services Fee, which would take the place of the Police, Fire and Parks Fee on utility bills. The goal of the new fee would be to raise $5 million annually to support shortages across the general fund.
Though council discussed the proposal during a meeting earlier this month, all agreed to shelve any final decisions pending what happens during the May 2023 election.
“I don’t want to make any decisions until the levy passes,” said Council President Sue Piazza.
But it is likely that if the levy passes, there will be an additional fee, be it the City Services or Police, Fire and Parks, placed upon residents.
The City Services Fee could have two basic formats — a flat fee structure, with monthly costs equal across the board, or a tiered fee structure, with monthly costs being higher for single-family/businesses compared to multi-family rate payers.
In all cases the proposed rates for the fee range between $5.80-$7.50 a month, with an eventual target of $9.80 a month to hit that $5 million annual benchmark.
“Even with some of the fee structures along with the levy, we would still be substantially below our comparable cities in Oregon,” said Mayor Travis Stovall.
The popular example is Hillsboro’s general fund revenue of $122 million, compared to Gresham’s $84 million. Of Gresham’s general fund expenses, 90% account for police and fire spending, but property taxes only cover about 44% of that bill, which is what spurred the desire for a levy to create more stable dollars for public safety.
“We’ve got facilities that are struggling, we’ve not invested in our community,” Stovall said.
There were some concerns from council that replacing the Police, Fire and Parks fee with a lower rate would be taking one step forward, two steps back when it comes to dealing with the budget deficit.
“I’m probably one of the most adverse to more taxes, or increased fees, so I’m really opposed to taxing our citizens more,” said Councilor Jerry Hinton. “But I am understanding that we have a ship taking on water and we got to do something.”
In fall of 2020, Gresham Council approved the doubling of the Police, Fire and Parks Fee to $15 a month — with the thought at the time being the fee would prop up those three services that had been hit hard by a $13.3 million funding gap across the city. The fee was initially adopted by council in 2012, and made permanent in 2014.
If the new City Services Fee gets council approval, it could be put into effect as early as October 2023, or by January 2024. In the meantime, the Police, Fire and Parks fee temporary increase sunsets back to $7.50 on June 30, though council could vote to extend it further.
If the Gresham Safety Levy fails, then the city faces an $8 million budget shortfall and an inability to hire new officers or firefighters. If that occurs, the Police, Fire and Parks fee would not only likely remain at $15 a month, but could be increased further.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.