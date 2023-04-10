Gresham City Hall

Gresham Council is considering a new City Services Fee. 

If Gresham voters approve a public safety levy to bolster funding for police, fire and homeless services, the city is mulling the replacement of an existing service fee in lieu of a less burdensome one for residents.

Gresham has proposed a City Services Fee, which would take the place of the Police, Fire and Parks Fee on utility bills. The goal of the new fee would be to raise $5 million annually to support shortages across the general fund.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.

