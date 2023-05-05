Gresham crew cleans Johnson Creek oil spill Christopher Keizur Christopher Keizur Reporter Author twitter Author email May 5, 2023 May 5, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email An environmental cleanup is ongoing at Gresham's Main City Park. Courtesy photo: City of Gresham Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Emergency environmental crews were dispatched to Gresham’s Main City Park, 219 S. Main Ave., after an overnight oil spill on a private property flowed into Johnson Creek.A city stormwater and water quality team placed absorbent booms across the creek Thursday evening, May 4, at several key points to begin the cleanup process. There is an odor of gasoline at the park. For questions or concerns, call 503-618-2657. Featured Local Savings Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pamplin Media Group Pamplin Media Pamplin Gresham Outlook Outlook Newspaper Outlook News News Christopher Keizur Keizur East County News East Multnomah County East County Oil Spill Johnson Creek Main City Park Environment Multnomah Ecology Christopher Keizur Reporter Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore. Author twitter Author email Follow Christopher Keizur Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Local Events