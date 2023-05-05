Oil spill

An environmental cleanup is ongoing at Gresham's Main City Park. 

 Courtesy photo: City of Gresham

Emergency environmental crews were dispatched to Gresham’s Main City Park, 219 S. Main Ave., after an overnight oil spill on a private property flowed into Johnson Creek.

A city stormwater and water quality team placed absorbent booms across the creek Thursday evening, May 4, at several key points to begin the cleanup process. There is an odor of gasoline at the park. 

