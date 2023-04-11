Columbia Slough

Gresham crews cleaned up a sewage overflow at the Columbia Slough. 

Gresham wastewater crews had a mess on their hands Friday evening, April 7, after a sewage overflow was carried into nearby waterways.

Around 6:30 p.m. crews responded to reports of the sewage near 18008 N.E. Airport Way near a bioswale installed to clean stormwater from nearby business parking lots. Signs and barricades with safety cones were placed to notify the public to avoid the smelly incident. By 11:45 p.m. that same day, the crew was able to clear the blockage causing the overflow.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.