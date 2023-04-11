Gresham wastewater crews had a mess on their hands Friday evening, April 7, after a sewage overflow was carried into nearby waterways.
Around 6:30 p.m. crews responded to reports of the sewage near 18008 N.E. Airport Way near a bioswale installed to clean stormwater from nearby business parking lots. Signs and barricades with safety cones were placed to notify the public to avoid the smelly incident. By 11:45 p.m. that same day, the crew was able to clear the blockage causing the overflow.
The flowing morning, a private emergency spill and cleanup firm was hired to deal with the area. It was discovered a pipe had clogged due to non-disposable towels, wipes and rags that had been improperly flushed into the sewage system.
Gresham staff tested the stormwater for ammonia, an indicator for the presence of wastewater. A closed-circuit camera also inspected the line to ensure there were no more clogs or issues. No contamination was detected after the cleanup. Downstream businesses and residents were notified and advised to avoid contact with the Columbia Slough water for 48 hours as a precaution.
The Multnomah County Drainage District confirmed the pump and line was working properly during the weekend rain.
Featured Local Savings
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.