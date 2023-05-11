Thirty-person brawl breaks out at Gresham bar
A brawl, bordering on a riot, broke out at a Gresham bar in the early morning Wednesday, May 10, in which nearly 30 people fought with fists and broken bottles.
The incident took place at Lucky Lucky, 953 N.E. Hogan Drive, and eventually spilled from the bar into the parking lot. Gresham Police officers and Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene at 2:31 a.m. to begin breaking up the fight. As they arrived several cars fled the area.
One woman was found unconscious in the parking lot, while another person was suffering from a concussion. The unconscious woman was transported by ambulance to Emanuel Hospital. En route she began talking, and was diagnosed with a concussion and other injuries.
The Gresham Police Department is seeking a suspect who allegedly was peering through windows and “inappropriately touching himself” earlier this month in Gresham neighborhoods.
According to police, the suspect, believed to be Richard Fore, was spotted on the front porch of a home in the 100 block of Northwest First Street, just outside downtown, doing the inappropriate act. Officers said he is often in the downtown area, and is wanted for first-degree trespassing and indecent exposure. He also has a felony warrant out of Clackamas County for failing to appear on a stolen vehicle charge.
Four men are wanted for robbing a convenience store at gunpoint Wednesday, May 10.
The robbery occurred at a 7-Eleven, 1430 N.E. 181st Ave. The four suspects, armed with handguns, had pulled t-shirts over their faces prior to entering. Later that same day, the Portland Police Bureau began an investigation in North Gresham with the same modus operandi and description of suspects.
A Gresham market was broken into after a suspect smashed their car through the front of the building to take several cartons of cigarettes and other small items.
At 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, Jay Mint Market, 17424 S.E. Stark St., had a red GMC Sonoma crash through the front windows/door. Only the bumper had been left at the scene of the crime. Later that day, officers on patrol found the suspect vehicle abandoned near Southeast 174th Avenue and Naegeli Drive. The investigation is ongoing.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.
