Thirty-person brawl breaks out at Gresham bar

A brawl, bordering on a riot, broke out at a Gresham bar in the early morning Wednesday, May 10, in which nearly 30 people fought with fists and broken bottles.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.