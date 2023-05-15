A city of Gresham organizational restructuring has eliminated a high-up position among City Hall staff.
As of Friday, May 12, Deputy City Manager Corey Falls is no longer working in Gresham after his position was eliminated.
“It was about organizational efficiency,” said City Manager Nina Vetter. “My job is to have us operating as best as we can.”
Falls’ former role was to be a conduit between the City Manager’s Office and several high-profile departments, including Police and Fire. Now Chiefs Travis Gullberg and Scott Lewis will report directly to Vetter.
The city still uses an “assistant manager” system, with three of those positions further streamlining communication.
Falls first arrived in Gresham in 2017 to serve as the director of police services and 21st century policing, after making it as a finalist for chief of police, and was tasked with crafting a new set of policies to help connect officers with the community. He had previously worked in law enforcement in the Seattle area, as well as for sheriff’s offices in Ashland and Jackson County.
Falls was later named deputy city manager, and in that capacity took the reins during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and helped Gresham through a transitory period in the oft-delayed search for a permanent city manager.
In early 2021 he sent an internal complaint to city leadership for the “discrimination and harassment” he faced while working in the police department and City Hall as a Black man.
A subsequent investigation backed his claims, saying he had dealt with years of mistreatment, harassment and abuse. Those revelations spurred a change in police leadership.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.
