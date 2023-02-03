Gresham firefighter dies from cardiac arrest Christopher Keizur Christopher Keizur Reporter Author twitter Author email Feb 3, 2023 Feb 3, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Firefighter Brandon Norbury Courtesy photo: City of Gresham A veteran Gresham firefighter died from cardiac arrest Friday morning, Feb. 3, during a training session.Firefighter Brandon Norbury suffered a medical emergency, was transported at the scene, and was pronounced dead just before noon at the hospital.Norbury served 18 years as a Navy Seal, spent seven years with the Gresham Police Department, and was with Gresham Fire for 15 years. Most recently he was assigned to Station 31 in Rockwood. Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gresham Fire Firefighter Cardiac Arrest Pamplin Media Group Pamplin Media Pamplin Gresham Outlook Outlook Newspaper Outlook News News Christopher Keizur Keizur East County News East Multnomah County Security And Public Safety Genealogy Job Market Cardiology Christopher Keizur Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Christopher Keizur Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Local Events