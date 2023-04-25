A local coach has seen firsthand how devastating gang involvement and violence can be on youths.
Michael Magnum had a career in the juvenile justice system. But after dipping his toe into the world of coaching via his son’s early days at tee ball, he now helms a weekly open gym night in Gresham that is providing an invaluable outlet for middle and high schoolers.
“I saw kids going to jail and funerals,” Magnum said. “Coaching gave me an outlet to talk with the youths.”
“This is keeping kids off the streets at night where a lot of bad stuff happens,” he added.
Gresham’s Friday and Saturday Night Basketball has created an invaluable resource for youths seeking a safe place to hoop.
There are two locations for the gym nights. On Fridays it’s at H.B. Lee Middle School, 1121 N.E. 172nd Ave., and Saturdays at Friends of the Children, 424 N.W. 172nd Ave. Middle schoolers play the early slot — 6-8 p.m. on Friday, 6-10 p.m. on Saturday; and high schoolers the late slot — 8-10 p.m. on Friday; 10 p.m. to midnight on Saturday. There is no cost involved to participate. Instead kids just have to register online, at greshamoregon.gov/Basketball/, and parents are asked to attend the first visit to sign waivers.
“This is building relationships beyond sports, the kids want to be here,” he said.
The program is sponsored by the city of Gresham’s Youth Services Division and has adult supervision/mentorship courtesy Portland Opportunities Industrialization Center.
“Having something like this for Friday and Saturday nights gives these kids something to look forward to,” said Emon Ghassemi, Gresham youth services manager. “We want the gyms to be packed.”
Hoops for safety
The gym nights are something of a reborn program for the city.
In the past there had been open gym times in the evenings, though like many other programs they went on hiatus during the pandemic. But in early 2022 Gresham unveiled its new Youth Services Division, funded by state dollars, which took the reins on bringing back programs and forming connections with community-based organizations to revitalize programs for kids.
There have been outings to the Seattle Seahawks spring training; volunteer cleanups; baseball/softball clinics; the return of the Youth Advisory Council and its many endeavors; summer internships; Summer Kids in the Parks; and the basketball nights, which restarted in earnest in June 2022.
Ghassemi knows the joy and power of late night hoops. Growing up in the Beaverton-area he would attend a similar program at the Boys & Girls Club.
“Now it feels like I have come full circle,” he said. “I was super excited to get this up and running.”
Every week the numbers have been growing steadily. In the first quarter of 2023, there were about 150 kids each week. There are participants from as far as Sandy and St. Johns, thought the majority live in the Rockwood and Centennial Neighborhoods, a stone’s throw from the gyms.
During Friday and Saturday Basketball the gyms aren’t closed to families. In fact they are encouraged to spend time. Some will shoot hoops with their kids, or sit on the sidelines to watch and get younger siblings out of the house.
“The parents have been really happy to have something for their kids,” Ghassemi said.
There have been special guests — at the end of December last year, District Attorney Mike Schmidt visited and brought pizza for the kids. The team also wants to connect with the Portland Trail Blazers to see about a partnership, including perhaps bringing out Reynolds grad Drew Eubanks for a night.
This is an important time for Gresham’s Youth Services and by extension the basketball night programs. The group is seeking a reup of funding out of Salem, about $2 million, and have been busy meeting with electeds and sharing success stories. If successful they can lock in another two years.
“Youth Services is important when we think about safety,” said City Manager Nina Vetter. “The department is focused on providing opportunities and finding resources for them.”
“Our local reps have been really supportive of the program, so we feel confident we can get that funding,” she added.
One of the ideas for the basketball nights is a further expansion to better serve more kids across the community.
“To bring safety into this community takes all of us,” Ghassemi said.