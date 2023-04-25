A local coach has seen firsthand how devastating gang involvement and violence can be on youths.

Michael Magnum had a career in the juvenile justice system. But after dipping his toe into the world of coaching via his son’s early days at tee ball, he now helms a weekly open gym night in Gresham that is providing an invaluable outlet for middle and high schoolers.

Saturday Night Basketball

Saturday Night Basketball is held from 8 p.m. to midnight at Friends of the Children, 424 N.W. 172nd Ave.
The open gym nights give youths a place to play basketball.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.