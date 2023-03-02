The city of Gresham hopes an upcoming election will stabilize police and fire services, expand homeless services and avoid layoffs among emergency personnel.
It is up to the voters to see if that happens.
The city of Gresham hopes an upcoming election will stabilize police and fire services, expand homeless services and avoid layoffs among emergency personnel.
It is up to the voters to see if that happens.
Gresham will weigh in on public safety funding during the May 16 Special District Election. The Gresham Safety Levy is a five-year property tax that would provide resources for day-to-day operations. The levy would be $1.50 per $1,000 assessed value, with the average homeowner expecting a tax increase of $28.50 per month. All told, if successful in the election, it would mean about $69 million for police, fire and homeless services.
Part of the proposed levy is for the city to spend the revenue on programs identified within the ballot measure, and a community oversite committee would oversee how those funds are spent. The lion’s share — at least 62.5% of the funds — would go to police. At least 35% would be for Gresham Fire, and only a maximum of 2.5% would be for Homeless Services.
The funds would bring back fire protection inspections at schools; return fire prevention community education; reopen the Rockwood Public Safety Building; increase crime reduction efforts with a focus on gun violence prevention and drug investigations; hire unarmed community safety specialists; expand the crisis response team to 10 clinicians, nurses, EMTs and case managers to reduce 911 calls by frequent users, and responding alongside police and fire with a trained mental health resource; expand the mental health response to assist the Homeless Services Team; and increase homeless response to some evening and weekends.
This was all spurred by decades police and fire suffering through underfunding. The brutal blow came after Gresham voters approved property tax limitations in 1990 that hamstrung public safety. Right now property taxes only foot about 40% of the safety bill, with the rest being made up by the ongoing Police Fire and Parks Fee, which was doubled during COVID to $15 per month despite originally being seen as a temporary measure. The Police and Fire Departments have also been propped up by one-time influxes of cash from sources like the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Gresham voters have shot down safety levies in the past, though recent polling inspired enough confidence within city leadership to move forward with this ask.
If this levy fails, Gresham leadership paints a grim picture. The city faces an $8 million budget shortfall by July. On the cutting floor is the ability to provide 24-hour police response, response times for fire, and homeless individuals being housed.
Reporter
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.