When Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall made the entrepreneurial leap to open his own consulting firm, leaving behind a position at Adventist Health, the first person he called was his mother to share the exciting news.
“I told her the news and she said, ‘Can’t you keep a job?’” Stovall said with a laugh.
Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 4, he accomplished that goal set out by his loving mother — keep a job. Stovall, alongside incumbent Councilors Eddy Morales and Janine Gladfelter, and returning Councilor Jerry Hinton, all swore oaths of office to claim their respective roles within the city of Gresham following successful bids in the 2022 November election.
Stovall ran unopposed after previously winning a bid to become Gresham’s 28th mayor in the November 2020 election, completing the remainder of former Mayor Shane Bemis’ term.
“Thank you for your vote of confidence, and your vote — I know I ran unopposed,” he said with a laugh.
“It is an honor and privilege to represent Gresham in this role,” Stovall added. “I don’t know everything, but it’s about bringing together all the thoughts and ideas of the folks in this room.”
Gladfelter is now the veteran councilor in Gresham, having served since being appointed to a vacancy in 2017. This was her second successful election. Morales also first won his seat in the November 2018 election. Meanwhile this is a return to city leadership for Hinton, who previously served two terms on city council.
During the swearing-in ceremony council chambers were packed with loved ones, friends, supporters, city staff and community members to celebrate the four electeds.
“We love to see the attendance today, your passion,” said Gresham City Manager Nina Vetter. “Thank (you) mayor and councilors for committing to more years serving this city.”
Stovall had Multnomah District Attorney Mike Schmidt help with his swearing-in, as a signal to the community of how seriously all the elected leaders are taking the public safety crisis. The mayor said the city will continue working closely with the DA’s office and Gresham Police Department to find solutions.
“I stand here recommitted to moving Gresham forward,” he said. “We have a lot of work to do.”