Sometimes Gresham’s mayor is surprised when he discovers how little parts of the country know about Black history, including his new home of Oregon.

Travis Stovall, serving in his second term after being elected as the city’s 28th mayor in 2020, was having a conversation with somebody he described as “pretty woke” with a laugh.

Meet the Candidates: Stovall advocates for investment in police

Mayor Travis Stovall.
Gresham's Juneteenth celebration is for the youth

Emon Ghassemi, left, and Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall both spoke about the importance of Juneteenth, which commemorates the final slaves being released in the U.S.