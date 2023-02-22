Sometimes Gresham’s mayor is surprised when he discovers how little parts of the country know about Black history, including his new home of Oregon.
Travis Stovall, serving in his second term after being elected as the city’s 28th mayor in 2020, was having a conversation with somebody he described as “pretty woke” with a laugh.
“I mentioned the name of a Black leader they should have known about, but their face went blank,” he said. “What type of Black history are we learning in school? Is it just Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks, the intersection with Civil Rights, the main focal points?”
That conversation, though innocuous, shook Stovall. He realized many of the stories making up Black history haven’t been properly shared. It wasn’t something he realized growing up. He attended an inner-city all-Black school in Kansas City, Kansas, where Black history permeated lessons.
“It was part of our lived experience, our education,” he said. “I took that for granted, because it isn’t something ubiquitous across our country.”
So this year for Black History Month, which marks all of February, the mayor has been trying to share those stories and have conversations about amazing Black people who paved the way for future generations despite the difficulties they faced.
“Black History Month is about the recognition of African Americans, Black and brown folks, who have contributed to the success of our country today,” Stovall said. “That story has not always been told.”
“We should look at ways to honor and elevate the voices of those who have been disadvantaged,” he added.
Black History Month was first proposed by Black educators at Kent State University in February 1969. The inaugural celebration took place at the school the following year from Jan. 2 to Feb. 28.
Six years later the month was being celebrated across the country in educational institutions, centers of Black culture, and community centers. In 1976 President Gerald Ford recognized Black History Month during the celebration of the U.S. Bicentennial, urging Americans to "seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”
“It is about recognition, that acknowledgement,” Stovall said.
“Some folks may think why do we need to have all this,” he added. “We aren’t righting any wrongs, but we have to recognize these contributions with a spotlight.”
Black stories
One of the first prominent Black entrepreneurs in East Multnomah County was a club owner seeking to avoid the short-arm of the law near the turn of the 20th century.
James H. “Birdlegs” Reed was facing legal troubles in Portland. His club on North Park Avenue, known as the Union Club or, more informally, “Birdleg’s Club,” hosted illegal gambling. The club was constantly being raided by police, and Reed was under permanent scrutiny by Portland Police, as were many other local tavern owners. But because Reed and most of his clientele were Black, the focus and consequences were doubled.
So he slowly worked his way east, before finally settling in Rockwood and operating one of several well-known taverns along Baseline Road (now Stark Street). Those clubs, including Reed’s, were a safe haven for folks seeking escape from the strict dancing and live music regulations within Portland and Gresham city limits.
Birdleg Tavern was the place to be for a wild night out, and the roadhouse remained popular for many years. Eventually is burned down in 1939, ten years after Reed’s death.
The story of James Reed was rediscovered just this year by the Gresham Historical Society after it had been forgotten for decades. It was on display to start the new year at the Gresham History Museum, 410 N. Main Avenue, as part of the “Beyond Main Street” exhibit.
“Not a lot is known about the histories of these communities, and we have contributed to that by not always telling their stories,” said Silvie Andrews, museum director. “We are going to keep this mindset going forward and keep the focus on all of Gresham.”
For Stovall, Black History Month is about more than just elevating the positives. It is also about confronting the negative.
“How many people know about Black Wall Street in Oklahoma,” he asked. “We need to bring the atrocities to the collective consciousness.”
Gresham is one of the most diverse communities in the state with 6% of the population identifying as Black. That highlights how difficult Oregon has historically been for people of color, as it was one of the final states to do away with the racist Sundown laws, which forced Black people out of city limits in the evenings.
“We are embracing that side of our history too and continue to raise the visibility of folks,” Stovall said.
Work to be done
Mayor Stovall has his own story within the grander annuls of Black history.
When he was elected to serve out the remainder of Mayor Shane Bemis’ term, it was a historic decision by Gresham voters. He is not only the first Black mayor in Gresham, but the first Black mayor of any major city in Oregon.
“I sat back in that moment, the awesomeness of a community to elect a Black mayor,” Stovall said. “I don’t see myself just representing me — I represent this community and a group of people who were dealt a pretty rough hand.”
Part of Mayor Bemis’ decision to step down was because of what was going on across the country. It was following the murder of George Floyd, with rallies and marches taking place in Gresham. When he resigned, Bemis specifically cited Stovall as his choice for predecessor because, in part, of his ability to navigate discussions around race.
“Some might think I only got this because of that mindset, but I bring a lot of experience and abilities to the table,” Stovall said. “This city’s diversity of ethnicities, races, and backgrounds all add to the richness of our decision making.”
It is a lesson corporate America continues to reinforce. Studies show the more diverse team always produces higher earnings per share.
“It is not because one group of people is better than another, but because people all bring their own ideas,” Stovall said.
The work of elevating Black stories isn’t something Stovall is facing alone. Serving alongside Stovall is Councilor Vincent Jones-Dixon, the second Black person to serve in that role. For several years Gresham has hosted a Juneteenth celebration that continues to grow bigger and bolder each time. And Black-led businesses, organizations, and nonprofits continue to find footholds in East County, like Play Grow Learn, which hosts youth camps and keeps vulnerable kids out of dangerous situations with positive activities.
Part of the challenge, Stovall explained, is getting different types of people involved in decision making.
“We need to expand those opportunities for folks who look like myself,” he said.
Diversity Equity and Inclusion were often pushed to the side, or dealt with via committees that were created and operated outside of the system.
“True inclusion is the person sitting within the discussion and moving the decision toward an equitable outcome,” Stovall said. “We still have a long way to go.”