Subcommittee

The city of Gresham is mulling eliminating groups like the Urban Forestry Subcommittee. 

 PMG photo: Christopher Keizur

The city of Gresham is looking to do away with its citizen advisory committees, much to the dismay of members who have been listless since the new year.

During a City Council meeting on May 2, city staff recommended the dissolution of the advisory committees. It was prompted by a survey sent to current members of the groups, neighborhood associations, and the community. The main concern was why involvement has been so sparse.

