The city of Gresham is looking to do away with its citizen advisory committees, much to the dismay of members who have been listless since the new year.
During a City Council meeting on May 2, city staff recommended the dissolution of the advisory committees. It was prompted by a survey sent to current members of the groups, neighborhood associations, and the community. The main concern was why involvement has been so sparse.
“We want to make sure if we are asking someone to serve on a committee, we want it to be a good use of time,” said City Manager Nina Vetter. “It is hard to commit to monthly meetings for several years at a time.”
But advocates of the committee system said that has been a self-defeating prophecy. Because of lack of awareness and recruiting, few folks in the city even know about the potential to join. Also a forced hiatus since January 2023 severely limited the groups’ ability to function.
For the Urban Forestry Subcommittee, a popular group that has been hit by the dissolution stick, there have been several people in the community wishing to join. But because of that hiatus, they have been unable to officially fill out the ranks.
“The speaker at the meeting was quite glib about it, and vague about how long the hiatus would last,” said Janet Unruh, a resident and tree supporter.
Now it appears to be indefinite.
“I guess we saw this coming, but it’s stunning nonetheless,” Unruh said. “The city gave the Urban Forestry Subcommittee the slow-death treatment and people dropped out.”
Gresham has 13 citizen advisory committees. It is unclear if all will be done away with — some do tasks required by law. They include: the Charter Review Committee, Community Development and Housing Subcommittee, Community Enhancement Advisory Committee, Design Commission, Finance Committee, Gresham Art Committee, Gresham Redevelopment Commission Advisory Committee, Historic Resources Subcommittee, Parks and Recreation Advisory Group, Planning Commission, Transportation Advisory Subcommittee, Urban Forestry Subcommittee and Youth Advisory Council.
Membership is approved by Gresham City Council.
And they do more than just advise. Many play active roles in the community, functioning as a sort of branch of City Hall. The Urban Forestry Subcommittee takes the reigns on a series of plantings every year.
The city is now having internal discussions around committees. They could be restructured. One idea bandied about is the use of temporary, short-term task forces that could be formed in response to immediate issues. It is a method Gresham has used in the past, notably the homelessness task force.
“We want the committees to be more flexible and adaptable,” Vetter said.
But it is unclear the scope and scale of those task forces. Would the Urban Forestry Subcommittee be replaced by one task force, or a series focused on minute things like tree requirements, tree code updates, and significant trees. In either case, having to convene multiple task forces for short periods of times would bring its own recruitment issues.
“I need to process this to decide whether and how to continue in my volunteerism with the city,” said Jim Buck, chair of the Urban Forestry Subcommittee and staunch tree advocate. “The way they are going about this has me scratching my head."
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.