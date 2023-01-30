The Gresham Police Officers Association co-signed a statement on the fatal police beating in Memphis which sparked national outrage and horror after the Friday, Jan. 27, release of the video showing the incident.
Tyre Nichols was beaten by five officers, who were all fired and face charges, including second-degree murder. Nichols, 29, died three days after the attack.
Over the weekend the presidents of eight police officer associations in the three-county metro area spoke out, joining a chorus of other law enforcement leaders across Oregon.
“(We) stand with all true law enforcement professionals in decrying this horrific act,” read the statement, which was made by the Oregon Coalition of Police & Sheriffs, Portland Police Association, Beaverton Police Association, Clackamas County Peace Officers Association, Gresham Police Officers Association, Hillsboro Police Officers Association, Multnomah County Deputy Sheriffs Association, Port of Portland Police Employees Association, and Washington County Police Officers Association
“The violent, vicious, and cowardly attack Mr. Nichols endured is a stain on the very fabric of our collective society,” the statement read. “We are dismayed and heartbroken for Mr. Nichols, his family, and loved ones; and grieve for the damage this criminal act has done to an already fragile country.”
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.