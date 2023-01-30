Gresham Police

The Gresham Police Officers Association joined a regional statement condemning the death of Tyre Nichols. 

 Courtesy photo: City of Gresham

The Gresham Police Officers Association co-signed a statement on the fatal police beating in Memphis which sparked national outrage and horror after the Friday, Jan. 27, release of the video showing the incident.

Tyre Nichols was beaten by five officers, who were all fired and face charges, including second-degree murder. Nichols, 29, died three days after the attack.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.